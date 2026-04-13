The Morning Briefing: Eric Swalwell's Gubernatorial Bid Gets Hit By the #MeToo Train

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is recovering from a rollicking weekend at a Moonshine and Mozzarella Sticks Festival in the Florida Keys.

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Well, that escalated quickly.

When I headed into my blissful weekend news coma on Friday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) was in a little bit of hot water. It wasn't boiling yet, though. When I returned to work on Sunday night, I discovered that Swalwell was having a weekendus horribilis.

Swalwell's dream of screwing over Californians from Sacramento instead of Washington have come to an ignominious end. This is from Matt:

Rep. Eric Swalwell has suspended his campaign for governor of California in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including sexual assault. The accusations prompted a mass exodus of campaign staff and endorsements. Democrats in Congress, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Adam Schiff, and other key Democrats called on him to end his campaign.

Few politicians in my lifetime have oozed more sleaze than Eric Swalwell, so none of this is surprising. His fall from grace comes with extra helpings of schadenfreude because Swalwell is also a persistent, combative, and smug presence on social media.

The allegations against Swalwell are disturbing and he is vehemently denying them. Nobody is buying his protestations of innocence, however. His fellow Democrats didn't just bail on his bid to be California's next governor, some of them also want him to resign from Congress, which Matt also wrote about. This doesn't look like a scandal storm that Swalwell is going to be able to weather.

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Getting Swalwell completely out of politics seems like it would be overwhelmingly positive for the United States of America, but these are the 21st century Democrats we're talking about here. As I have written on many occasions, the Democrats always have someone worse waiting in the wings. In this case, someone much, much worse. My Twitchy colleague Warren Squire writes that former Vice President Kamala Harris may be jumping into the governor's race in California now that Swalwell is out.

The governor's race in the Golden State is very weird this year. Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco have been sitting atop the polls for the state's open primary. If that doesn't change, ultra-blue California could end up with two Republicans facing off for governor and no Democrat in the race. Swalwell had been in third place before he dropped out. Kamala Harris had a very short-lived flirtation with running in this gubernatorial race and it crashed and burned in a hurry. She may not be the savior that the Dems are hoping for. Then again, the specter of the all-Republican election might freak out the state's Democrats enough to pretend to like her.

We've heard a version of this story before, haven't we?

Kamala Harris may be hanging around like a bad rash, but it looks like we soon won't have Eric Swalwell to kick around anymore, and that is some very good news with which to begin the week.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/12/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2026 In-Town Pool

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EDT :

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