ISIS Calls on Muslims to Murder Tommy Robinson

English freedom fighter Tommy Robinson on Friday posted on X an article from the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), detailing how the Islamic State (ISIS) wants him dead, and is calling upon Muslims to make sure he ends up that way quickly. And so it was just another day in the storied career of the celebrated religion of peace.

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Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) Magazine Calls For Killing Anti-Islam British Activist Tommy Robinson 'Unconditionally,' Features Poster Listing Traits Of A Lone Wolf

On February 9, 2026, the Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) published the first issue of its… pic.twitter.com/R8gR66VW8Z — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 10, 2026

The Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) issued the call in the inaugural issue of its glossy, slickly produced magazine, which is called, appropriately enough, Invade. The call to murder Tommy Robinson was, according to MEMRI, the beginning of a “major series called ‘Terrorize Them!’ – arguing that all non-Muslim nations can be terrorized by a single mujahid and gives the example of a ‘lone mujahid from Jerusalem who silently slaughtered a couple in their apartment.’"

Terrorize them? There those “extremists” go again, misunderstanding Islam, right? Well, not exactly. The Qur’an commands Muslims to “strike terror in the enemies of Allah and your enemies” (8:60), and even depicts Allah boasting about how he terrorized the unbelievers: “When your Lord inspired the angels, I am with you. So make those who believe stand firm. I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Then strike the necks and strike their fingertips.” (8:12) If Allah is behaving that way, why shouldn’t his dutiful slaves?

The magazine includes a poster of Tommy Robinson, featuring a statement of the fourteenth-century Islamic theologian Ibn Taymiyya, whose writings remain popular and influential among many Muslims today. Ibn Taymiyya pronounces definitively that those who insult Muhammad should be killed: "The Quran, the Prophetic tradition, the unanimous consensus of the Prophet's Companions, the generation that followed them, and the leading scholars of Islam all establish that: Whoever reviles or insults the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) has committed disbelief, and such a person is to be executed unconditionally, whether they claim to be Muslim or are a non-Muslim, and whether they later repent or do not repent." The bold part here is bold on the poster.

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Alongside the Ibn Taymiyya quote is an unflattering photo of Tommy Robinson, along with images of what appear to be X posts from Tommy, calling Muhammad a “nonce.” Not being all that familiar with the King’s English, as opposed to that of the good old U.S. of A., I had to look that word up, and found that it refers to “a stupid or despised person,” or alternatively, “a convicted or alleged sex offender, particularly those involved with children.” Islamic tradition holds that Muhammad had sexual relations with a nine-year-old girl, so that last one would apply, but ISIS was still insulted.

Counterterror “experts” inside and outside our intelligence and law enforcement agencies will dismiss this as more “extremism,” and assume that the vast majority of Muslims in the U.S. reject and abhor this point of view. Yet we know there are Muslims in the West who would be happy to kill Tommy Robinson; just as Hadi Matar was happy to try to murder Salman Rushdie, also for insulting Muhammad.

Yet not a single mosque in the U.S. teaches against the idea that someone should be killed for insulting Muhammad. Why don’t they? Because it isn’t an “extremist” idea; it’s mainstream Islam. It’s not just Ibn Taymiyya; Islamic tradition tells these stories, among others:

A critic of the prophet of Islam, Ka’b bin Al-Ashraf, had mocked Muhammad in verse. Muhammad asked his followers: “Who is willing to kill Ka’b bin Al-Ashraf who has hurt Allah and His Apostle?” One of the Muslims, Muhammad bin Maslama answered, “O Allah’s Apostle! Would you like that I kill him?” When Muhammad said that he would, Muhammad bin Maslama said, “Then allow me to say a (false) thing (i.e. to deceive Kab).” Muhammad responded: “You may say it.” Muhammad bin Maslama duly lied to Ka’b, luring him into his trap, and murdered him. (Sahih Bukhari, volume 5, book 59, number 369)

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Abu Afak, a centenarian poet who had mocked Muhammad, was killed in his sleep, in response to Muhammad’s question, “Who will avenge me on this scoundrel?” Similarly, Muhammad on another occasion cried out, “Will no one rid me of this daughter of Marwan?,” that is, Asma bint Marwan, yet another poet who ridiculed the prophet of Islam. One of his followers, Umayr ibn Adi, went to her house that night, where he found her sleeping next to her children. The youngest, a nursing babe, was in her arms. But that didn’t stop Umayr from murdering her and the baby as well. Muhammad commended him: “You have done a great service to Allah and His Messenger, Umayr!” (Ibn Ishaq, 674-676)

Yet Islamic apologists in the West routinely lie about all this and claim that Muhammad reacted with grace and tolerance in the face of impossible provocations, and the leftist establishment media does its part by smearing as an “Islamophobe” anyone who dares to point out the relevant facts.

Meanwhile, those who supposedly misunderstand Islam are baying for the blood of Tommy Robinson. Will anyone with any authority lift a finger to protect him?

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