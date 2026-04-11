Sure, He Went into a Church and Screamed ‘Allahu Akbar,’ but You See, He Was High as a Kite.

During recent travels in a blue state, I noticed that a high percentage of counter clerks and other “customer service” personnel were slow-moving and found it difficult to comprehend even the simplest and most direct requests. Then I noticed that practically every other retail store was selling cannabis, and suddenly it all made sense. Everyone has decided nowadays that cannabis is perfectly harmless and even good for you, so why not partake freely even during work hours? Yet some people still use getting stoned out of one’s gourd as an excuse for all manner of antisocial behavior. Even Islamic jihad.

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The strange story of the stoned Salafi unfolded when a certain Aymen B. (it’s the policy of the European media to conceal the surnames of accused criminals), a 43-year-old Muslim from Tunisia, entered a church on Holy Saturday, April 4, the day before Easter. According to the French-language publication Valeurs Actuelles, Aymen was “taken into custody after entering the Saint-Clément Church in Arpajon (Essonne) and shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ multiple times.”

That wasn’t all. Aymen also “shoved a female worshipper inside the church.” He also “knelt down before prostrating himself on the floor to pray; he then stood back up and knocked over several objects.”

And so, however reluctantly, the French police, who seldom expend too much energy chasing Islamic jihadis, swung into action. Aymen’s “home was also searched. Although the search yielded no results, it was determined that the individual had consumed a large quantity of cannabis.” Ah. Now French authorities had the excuse they needed for Aymen’s actions, and once again didn’t have to face the reality of Islamic jihad.

Aymen himself helped out when he “confessed that he had been seized by a momentary fit of madness and admitted to having smoked a joint just prior to the incident.” He claimed he was so stoned out of his mind that he “had not realized the nature of his actions.” And that certainly makes sense. After all, who among us hasn’t smoked a joint and then, in a “momentary fit of madness,” decided to drop by the local church, scream “Allahu akbar,” and start knocking things over and shoving people around?

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Back on planet Earth, however, there was cause for concern. “Allahu akbar” means “Allah is greater,” i.e., greater than your god. To scream it out in a church is a particular declaration of the supremacy, superiority, and victory of Islam. The scream of “Allahu akbar” is also designed to “strike terror in the enemies of Allah” (Qur’an 8:60). 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta reminded himself to “shout, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ because this strikes fear in the hearts of the non-believers.” For that reason, jihadis routinely scream it while they are in the process of doing violence to non-Muslims.

As Aymen was screaming his declaration of supremacism and shoving the women, there were just “four people, including the priest,” inside the church. The priest contacted the police, and Aymen was duly taken into custody. Acting upon the prevailing assumption that all jihad activity is simply a manifestation of mental illness, Aymen was treated as if he were crazy: “Following his arrest, Aymen B. underwent a psychiatric evaluation.” However, in this case it didn’t go as expected, as it “concluded that he possessed full mental capacity.”

That determination was extremely surprising. Generally Western European authorities are unwilling even to admit that such a thing as Islamic jihad even exists, and so they classify all Islamic jihadis as mentally ill. In this case, however, apparently Aymen was so obviously in his right mind that this popular obfuscation wasn’t going to fly.

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Aymen’s phone also made that comforting fiction harder to maintain: “Upon searching his mobile phone, officers discovered that he had conducted some intriguing searches; specifically, the individual had searched online for ‘Al Jazeera’ and ‘Bin Laden.’ He was taken into police custody, though he was later released.”

That’s good. After all, what could possibly go wrong? Poor old Aymen just got stoned and got a little carried away. From now on, he will be a loyal, peaceful, stable member of French society. Won’t he? After all, diversity is our strength. Isn’t it?

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