Anti-ICE Protesters Violently Attack Conservative Journalist Savanah Hernandez

You may be familiar with Savanah Hernandez. The best way to describe her, in my mind, is that she’s a guerrilla-stylereporter who’s mostly known for her work with Turning Point USA. She goes to where the action is and gives the conservative point of view.

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She follows the rules of giving leftists all the space they need, and mostly just relies on exposing their own words and actions as a means of shining a light on just how manipulative, corrupt, and dishonest the left can be.

More often than not, she comes away with some pretty raw video that gets a good amount of “clicks and shares,” making her an influencer, but this does not happen without her taking personal risk.

This is Hernandez covering the fires in Altadena, Calif., in January 2025.

There are still so many fires raging throughout Altadena and no water in various fire hydrants.



Insane to see firemen trying to work against strong winds and with limited water as fires continue to burn for the second night in California. pic.twitter.com/x3pzwfZ45w — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) January 9, 2025

Over the past week, Hernandez has been in Minneapolis covering violent leftist protests. Are there any other kind?

It’s not clear if the protesters knew who she was or if all they needed to know was that she wasn’t one of them. Either way, things got violent.

This is now the second time I have been mobbed and assaulted for filming a protest on U.S. streets.



Today these Minneapolis protesters were chanting that they were “ANTIFA” and proved it, by mobbing and beating me for reporting on a public protest: pic.twitter.com/EOhyg9AFME — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 11, 2026

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According to Hernandez, she went to Minneapolis to cover an anti-ICE protest outside of the Whipple ICE detention facility, operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As you can see in the video, she was mobbed by protesters, some of whom identified themselves as Antifa. This video captures things from a broader perspective.

🚨 BREAKING: TPUSA Journalist Savanah Hernandez was just ASSAULTED ON VIDEO outside the Minneapolis ICE facility, and police were NOWHERE to be found



Attacks on conservative journalists will CONTINUE rising, because NOTHING is being done about it. pic.twitter.com/SM59A8TMEs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 11, 2026

These aren’t “ICE observers,” as the left likes to call them. These are not non-violent protesters. You can see they repeatedly cross the line by not respecting Hernandez’s space, pushing, shoving, and even knocking her to the ground. There is nothing peaceful about these people or “protests.”

They are designed to intimidate and even terrorize anyone who might want to expose them, or even disagree with them.

Hernandez says she uncovered the names of some of the individuals involved and reported them to police, who have made arrests and are investigating.

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GOOD NEWS: The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office states that the three people who assaulted me yesterday, will be CHARGED.



Here’s the footage of Paige Ostroushko, one of the three, being arrested after attacking me.



She immediately runs from the police and pretends to act… pic.twitter.com/pC4t8IHYaM — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 12, 2026

On the X platform, Hernandez said, "Multiple people swung on me and a grown man pushed me to the ground. My glasses are broken. ANTIFA still alive and well.”

I can hear your garden-variety leftist take on these videos, saying that if she didn’t want this sort of treatment, she wouldn’t have gone there to provoke the violent protesters. By that logic, then the “ICE observers” shouldn’t even be there in the first place. But there is something much more serious to be concerned about here.

As we've seen far too often, the acceptance on the left of any sort of violence against conservatives, even if it's "just pushing and shoving," creates an atmosphere of risk for all conservatives, even if they are minding their own business. Need we be reminded of Charlie Kirk? That said, when leftists feel like this kind of behavior is acceptable and even admirable, it only gets worse and more violent. This has to be stopped by local police anywhere and everywhere it happens. And the perpetrators need to be prosecuted. If the local district attorney won't do it, file federal charges. A message needs to be sent.

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While Minneapolis, and even the anti-ICE movement, is not in the news like it was, the left has not given up and continues to literally fight to protect illegal alien rapists, violent criminals, and worse. This most recent incident involving Hernandez provides proof and a reminder that the so-called “protesters” are fully willing to cross the line and get violent, all while the legacy media ignores their actions or downplays them.

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