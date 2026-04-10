Save Real Old-School Journalism? Try Tapscott's 10 Infamous Rules for Editors and Reporters of Integrity

Since it's always been done by human beings, there has never been anybody remotely close to being absolutely objective in the news media in America, or anywhere else, for that matter, but that's no reason not to strive constantly to get as close as possible to that standard.

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Be an investigative editor or reporter for more than four decades in the nation's capital, and you learn how the news is routinely reported and mis-reported, who does it well and who masquerades as journalists, how to trace sources, know when a source is playing games, and much, much more. You also learn, if you are working to be an effective investigative journalist, that there are only two kinds of great ones — those who have been sued and those who will be.

For most of my newsroom years, I was blessed to be an editor working with a core of seasoned veterans and many highly talented young men and women aspiring to become seasoned veterans. Nobody goes into journalism for journalism's sake expecting to get rich, and regardless of what they were told by their college professors, they have no idea how much work, frustration, hard knocks, and false leads they will have to confront.

In addition to many seasoned vets and smart greenhorns in segments of the so-called "conservative media," there are also legions of independent journalists on social media, including those like Nick Shirley who are blazing trails in demonstrating the tremendous potential power of Internet-based reporting. In the long run, their success will depend a great deal on how closely they approach the standard of total objectivity.

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Getting there is tough, and to help them get there, I offer here 10 maxims that represent hard-earned lessons of one journo who loves the profession and thanks the Founders for including the First Amendment's protection of honest reporting that helps the American public know the whole story, not just a biased narrative that serves somebody's ideological ends.

*Tapscott’s Infamous Rules for News Editors and Reporters

As of April 10, 2026

Tapscott's Rule #1 - Anything that can be said in nine words can almost always be said in seven, and can quite possibly then be said in five. Remember Mark Twain's response to the friend complaining about his long letters - "I would have written less if I had more time."

Tapscott's Rule #2 - NEVER, EVER START A LEDE WITH THE WORD "THE." A trip to the Pit of Misery comes after a third warning and, trust me, you won't be saying "Dilly, Dilly" down there! (Remember those great Bud TV spots?)

Tapscott’s Rule #3 – Don’t bury your lede. Avoid this AT ALL COSTS! What’s your basic point of newsworthy information that your reader should recall if they recall nothing else? That’s your lede.

Tapscott's Rule #4 - Avoid split infinitives because they drive Tapscott up a wall, which, be assured, is not good for any of us.

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Tapscott’s Rule #5 – The two most important questions a journalist should continually ask: What do I think I know, and how do I think I know it?

Tapscott’s Rule #6 – Your headline and lede have about three nanoseconds to catch a reader, so make them count. This applies to news, op-eds, and monographs. The longer the piece, the more important this rule is.

Tapscott’s Rule #7 – If your lede has more than 35 words, odds are it’s too long and complicated.

Tapscott’s Rule #8 – “Get it first, but first get it right.” – Wes Pruden, Editor Emeritus, The Washington Times.

Tapscott’s Rule #9 – News never happens in isolation. That’s why you MUST know the history.

Tapscott’s Rule #10 – Darkness hates the light. Be Strong and of Good Courage.

*Revised from time to time, but the essence remains the same, so ignore these at risk of your eternal soul… well, your job anyway.

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