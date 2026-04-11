Minnesota Fraud Kingpin Flees U.S. Just Before Trial

When a criminal flees the country just before his trial for fraud, that is a pretty clear admission of guilt. The question is, does it also mean that he permanently escaped any justice he might have received? Unfortunately, the answer right now seems to be yes.

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Abdirashid Said, Personal Care Assistant company fraudster, already has a conviction for fraud. But next week, he was to face a trial on new charges of perjury, racketeering, and conspiring to steal millions of taxpayer dollars. A soft-on-crime judge refused to impose travel restrictions on Said the first time he was convicted, in spite of an investigator’s warning that he would probably try to flee the country at some point.

Well, well, well.... great job Governor @Tim_Walz - your policies and soft-on-crime courts have done it again!



Meet Abdirashid Said. The dude is a suspect in a massive $11M Medicaid fraud scheme. And guess what he just did?



Took off... fleeing the country just days before his… pic.twitter.com/clojdlugpc — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) April 10, 2026

Said used a mailbox in Northeast Minneapolis as his supposed base of operations for a personal care company that received taxpayer dollars, which he then stole. After his conviction in 2021, authorities ordered him not to have anything to do with companies that received Medicaid money. But multiple companies that began using the same Central Avenue office where he had his mailbox sent him checks.

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During a probation violation hearing, according to local outlet KARE-TV Minneapolis St. Paul, former state prosecutor Steve Forrest asked, “Were those checks for employment for you, Mr. Said?” The criminal replied that they were for loans so he could pay his restitution for his first case. There’s nothing like using fraud to pay for fraud.

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As mentioned above, investigators were not impressed. They charged Said with racketeering and conspiracy to steal $11 million in taxpayer funds, besides the perjury charge. This goes back to his first sentencing, according to KARE-TV:

At a bail hearing after he was charged, prosecutors wanted bail set at $1 million. An investigator for the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit even filed a document expressing fear that Said would flee because his family lives in Kenya. But Judge Juan Hoyos gave Said two options: a $50 thousand bond where he gives up his passport or a $150 thousand bond with no conditions. Said opted for the higher amount and kept his passport.

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Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) called Said’s flight frustrating, but since he is implicated in covering up and even participating in the massive fraud scandal in Minnesota himself, his righteous indignation is suspect.

Ultimately, there are a lot of people to blame besides Said. There was the judge who went easy on him the first time, the Minnesota authorities who have covered up for the massive fraud scandal until it got out of all control, and all those complicit in the active fraud with Said. That’s a Democrat success story for you.

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