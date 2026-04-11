Wait, We’re Not Rid of Kamala Harris After All

It wasn’t too long ago that Kamala Harris was looking about as much like a viable presidential candidate for 2028 as William Henry Harrison does. A lengthy Dec. 2025 New York Times puff piece on her attempted to dispel that impression but only ended up reinforcing it. The Paper of Record asked: “She was seen for two decades as a future face of the Democratic Party. Is she now suddenly a figure of its past?”

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The answer seemed to scream from every pathetic detail the Times adduced to try to show her continuing relevance and viability as a candidate: yes, Harris is done, she was a DEI hire, and the wave of DEI hires has crested; the pendulum even among Democrats is swinging back toward at least the appearance of competence.

Even Harris herself struck an elegiac note, insisting that she was bound for the history books: “I understand the focus on ’28 and all that. But there will be a marble bust of me in Congress. I am a historic figure like any vice president of the United States ever was.”

When a politician starts speaking about his or her place in history, you know the electorate won’t have her to kick around anymore, and that seemed to be eminently the case with Harris is more details emerged of the disastrous failures of her 2024 presidential campaign. The left’s attention turned to seemingly more sellable candidates such as Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg (really).

Yet now Harris doesn’t appear to be content to be just another bust in the Hall of Useless Politicians. At the National Action Network on Friday, she told the Rev. Al Sharpton, who would like nothing better than to play king- or queenmaker that she was strongly considering running for president in 2028: “Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it. I’ll keep you posted.”

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The crowd appeared thrilled to hear this, as Harris’ forty minutes on stage “was peppered with cheers and a standing ovation from attendees.” Politico noted that “the former vice president has toyed with the idea before, but her comments Friday took on a new meaning in front of an audience full of Black lawmakers, influential power brokers and voters at what amounted to the first major cattle-call for the potential 2028 Democratic field.”

Harris, after spectacularly botching not only her presidential campaign, but also her tenure in one of the least demanding jobs on the planet, the vice presidency, actually claimed to be the experienced candidate, telling Sharpton: “I know what the job is and what it requires.”

Yeah, no. Kamala Harris was an ineffectual and responsibility-evading (remember, she was the “border czar” who never went to the border) second banana to a figurehead president in the throes of dementia. Other people were actually exercising the powers of the presidency; all Harris and Biden did was act as fronts for the real authorities.

Nevertheless, she couldn’t have asked for a better reception from the National Action Network: they loved her there. This was despite being just the latest in a long line of ambitious open-borders socialists to play the room. Harris, says Politico, was “the sixth possible 2028 contender to take the stage at the conference for a fireside chat with Sharpton, a tacit acknowledgement that whether the hopefuls ultimately decide to run or not, they know they can’t skip this room. Black voters make up a huge chunk of the Democratic primary base and will play a major role in determining the party’s next presidential nominee.”

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And they were actually happy to see her: “Harris was received with the most enthusiasm from the audience compared to any of the Democrats who spoke earlier this week, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).” The crowd even broke out into the most cringeworthy of chants, exhorting Harris to “Run again! Run again!” Enthusiasm was running so high that a delighted Sharpton felt it necessary to remind the crowd that “this is a convention, not a revival.”

Related: Gavin Newsom Has a 'Hillary Clinton Problem'

Duly noted. And the convention that really matters is still over two years away. Nevertheless, for Harris, whose lead in national polls for the 2028 Democrat nominee still seems more like a matter of name recognition than actual preference, it was a big boost. She seemed to recognize this, as she treated the enthusiastic crowd to a fresh-made word salad, saying: “I think we need to be transactional voters. Here’s what I’m suggesting in addition: get yours. Vote and say, ‘I’m voting because I expect something out of this’…. I’m saying it’s okay to also give people permission to be transactional, and to say, if you will get my vote, this is what I expect. I expect to get something out of this.”

Oh yeah. We know exactly what we’ll be getting if we elect Kamala Harris president of the United States on Nov. 7, 2028: open borders, high taxes, rising crime, authoritarian controls on speech, climate fantasy crackdowns on our mobility, and the reestablishment as a specially protected class of deluded men and women who think they’re of the opposite sex. The fact that this noxious stew of leftism, socialism, fantasy and worse still sells is a searing indictment of our age of absurdity.

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