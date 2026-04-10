ABC Affiliate Uses AI to Rewrite and Wokify DHS Statement

A Los Angeles ABC News affiliate admitted to running a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) statement through AI to remove accurate descriptions of illegal alien crime and critiques of sanctuary jurisdictions' policies.

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On April 9, DHS sent a statement to ABC7 general assignment reporter Leticia Juarez and assignment editor Susana Chamberlin that discussed the arrests of three illegal aliens. Godofredo Chiquete Lopez committed assault with a deadly weapon and hit and run, but secured release in San Bernardino County, where authorities preferred to let him free rather than cooperate with ICE. The same happened in the case of Alexander Pacheco Sabogal, arrested for battery. As for Cesar Andres Medez Garzon, with an order of removal, he is fortunately now in ICE custody, as are Lopez and Sabogal, years after they should have been. On April 10, Juarez replied to DHS, "I took the liberty of running [the statement] through AI asking that it be formatted for current journalist ethics and standards." By which she meant, filtered unethically to lie and cover up for criminals.

IDEOLOGICAL CENSORSHIP.@ABC7 News Los Angeles revealed that they are using AI to edit DHS statements to conform to their narrative bias, including the removal of an illegal alien’s criminal background.



There are no journalistic “ethics and standards” that empower the media to… https://t.co/NA5dXimvDi pic.twitter.com/VGBE5qvlLq — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 10, 2026

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The ABC7 article, based on the DHS statement, did not actually quote DHS, instead rehashing selective bits of information. It is obvious why because that information bore numerous AI edits, including adding "suspicion of" before the stated charges against the illegal aliens, to indicate doubt about their guilt. The following paragraph disappeared altogether in the ABC7 version in favor of a ramble about sanctuary officials "build[ing] trust between immigrant communities and law enforcement":

[DHS:] We need state and local law enforcement engagement and information, so we don't have to have such a presence on the streets. If we work together, we can make America safe again. Elected officials who refuse to cooperate with DHS law enforcement are wasting law enforcement time, energy, and resources, while putting their own constituents in danger. 7 of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. Sanctuary policies have consequences, and unfortunately, they are the murder, rape, assault, robbery, or drug overdose of American citizens.

Apparently, that offended the sensitive "ethics" of ABC7. “Furthermore,” DHS added, “they decided to shamelessly lie in their article and claim that DHS did not respond to their inquiry.”

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DHS showed the email from Juarez with her AI-edited material and drafted article, which DHS, in its turn, edited with accurate information, indicating what it should have said before radical pro-illegal immigration ideology came into play. For instance, the article should have said "criminal illegal alien(s)" instead of "three individuals" or "Mexican national" and "Colombian national." Then there was the cover-up for the Biden administration. The sentence in bold is the DHS version, the one in italics is the AI-edited ABC7 version:

"Officials said he entered the United States near San Luis, Arizona, in 2022 and was later released by Biden [and] ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2023 after failing to appear for a scheduled hearing."

Officials said he entered the United States near San Luis, Arizona, in 2022 and was later ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2023 after failing to appear for a scheduled hearing."

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Speaking of covering up for Democrats, Juarez's AI edit tried to hide the fact that California is encouraging crime with sanctuary policies. ABC7 made it absolutely clear it doesn't care about protecting Americans by refusing to include the DHS statement about how dangerous sanctuary policies are:

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"In a statement, DHS criticized policies in California that prohibit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and put American lives at risk, arguing that such policies can complicate coordination between agencies.

In a statement, DHS criticized policies in some jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, arguing that such policies can complicate coordination between agencies."

It should be fairly obvious that the AI-edited versions are actually in violation of journalistic standards and ethics, deliberately hiding or denying the truth to cover up for corrupt politicians and foreign criminals.

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