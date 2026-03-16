The Morning Briefing: Gavin Newsom's California Doesn't Really Exist

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Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Saldentubrsk had been doing some fanciful things with jasmine rice and root beer-infused cocktail olives in pursuit of something he'd taken to calling "Hobo Juice."

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California Governor Gavin Newsom may be the chief executive of the nation's most populous state but he approaches that as if it were a distracting day job. For the last couple of years, Newsom has fancied himself a podcaster and social media influencer. All of that is being done in the service of his eventual 2028 presidential run, his ambitions for which are the worst-kept secret in American politics.

As far as Gavin Newsom is aware, he his the most popular boy in school. In California politics, Democrats don't actually have to be good at politics, they just have to meet the right money people early on. If, like Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris, they start in the Bay Area they're on a fast track. California is a massive blue echo chamber, so Newsom never comes within a mile of realistic or negative feedback.

Like all elected Democrats here in the Year of Our Lord 2026, Gavin Newsom is motivated solely by an all-consuming hatred for President Donald Trump. One of the most frequent symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome is the constant creation of alternative realities. In order to bolster his presidential prospects, Newsom has crafted an elaborate fiction about the present condition of the state that he kinda/sorta governs. In his version of the story, the Golden State is the picture of financial health and a progressive Utopia.

Not so much.

The once-great city of San Francisco — where Newsom used to be mayor — is in a financial doom spiral from which it is unlikely to fully recover. Hollywood isn't Hollywood anymore; television production has mostly moved to Canada and Georgia. Incredibly wealthy tech bros and other billionaires are hot-footing it out of California before they can be taxed into oblivion. That upsets a lot of the state's revenue generation plans. My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green has the most recent news on that front:

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Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick says he's the latest billionaire to join the exodus out of California as the "billionaire tax" initiative gathers signatures for the November ballot. "On December 18, I moved to Texas," he told TPBN hosts John Coogan and Jordi Hays. "I don't know what's so specific about December 18, but let's just say it's prior to January." If the initiative passes, it would levy a one-time 5% tax on the entire net worth of the state's billionaires, backdated to Jan. 1, 2026. That much you probably already knew.

Stephen explains the Big Labor involvement in California's attempt to gouge the billionaires. In this case it's SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, which isn't even the most powerful union in the state. That would be the California Teachers Association, which pretty much owns every elected Democrat in Sacramento. Later in Stephen's post, we writes that an estimated $1 trillion has left California in billionaire's pockets.

It is worth noting that a lot of the billionaire's who have left California have been reliable supporters of the Democratic Party. It's not like Newsom and Co. are only chasing away disgruntled conservatives.

There is a lot more wrong with Gavin Newsom's California that he can't hide from. This is from something that my Townhall colleague Dmitri Bolt wrote yesterday:

Here’s what Gavin Newsom wants you to believe: that California is fine, that he’s a visionary, and that he deserves a promotion. Here’s reality: record homelessness, skyrocketing costs, and a state government built on waste and fraud. He’s not running for Governor again — he’s… pic.twitter.com/hNizOUk24l — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) March 15, 2026

Steve Hilton is the latest Republican to tilt at windmills in pursuit of the governor's office in California. Many think he's got a shot, but he's still trailing the execrable Eric Swalwell in polling.

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We haven't even gotten around to Newsom's awful response to the Palisades fire last year. You get the idea of the current trainwreck state of California, though.

These are problems that California Democrats and their propagandists in the mainstream media have been glossing over but which they won't be able to bury when his exposure on the national stage is greater. If a more viable and diversity-friendly candidate emerges, the MSM will turn on the lily white Newsom.

As I have written many times, Gavin Newsom's California story won't play that well outside of California, even among his fellow Democrats. That's because they all know that it's only a story.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/16/26

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