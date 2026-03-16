Immigration: Are We All Racist Xenophobes?

Good Monday morning to you. I’m sure there are those of us who consider “Good Monday Morning” an oxymoron, yet here we are. Today is Monday, March 16, 2026. Lots of weather around here today. High wind warnings, with 50 and 60 mph gusts, beach erosion warnings, and huge temp swings between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, on the order of 70 degrees in some places. Tornado warnings up the East Coast. If you’re traveling today, however you’re doing it, be careful. St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow. I know because I can't find a four-pack of Guinness in this town to save my life.

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Today in History:

1521: Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Philippines. His wife, Maria, complained to others that he never stopped and asked for directions.

1621: Native American chief visits the colony of Plymouth, Mass.

1867: Joseph Lister first outlined the discovery of antiseptic surgery in an article in the Lancet.

1910: Barney Oldfield uses a Benz to break the existing records at Daytona Beach Road Course (131.25 mph).

1926: Robert H. Goddard launches the first liquid-fueled rocket; it goes 41 feet high and lands 184 feet away.

1968: Robert F. Kennedy announces presidential campaign.

Birthdays today include: President James Madison; George Ohm, the German physicist, whom we honor by using his name as a unit of electrical resistance; Sen. Mike Mansfield; actor Clive Morton; Henny Youngman; Pat Nixon; Jerry Lewis; Chuck Woolery; Jerry Jeff Walker; Erik Estrada; Heart's Nancy Wilson; and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. If today is your day too, celebrate.

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I'll start today's visit with a bit of statistical fact-finding by way of Infodex. I've been pondering these things for a while, with constant harangues about the enforcement of our immigration laws, anti-ICE protests, and whatnot. When this showed up in my X feed today, well, it was time to address it. As you'll see, the rest of the Western world isn't too happy about unrestricted immigration, either, even in the countries that are supposedly more open- minded then we are here in the States.

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% of respondents who feel their country takes in too many migrants:



🇬🇷 Greece: 90%

🇨🇾 Cyprus: 84%

🇮🇪 Ireland: 78%

🇩🇪 Germany: 77%

🇦🇹 Austria: 77%

🇧🇬 Bulgaria: 76%

🇵🇱 Poland: 75%

🇮🇹 Italy: 74%

🇧🇪 Belgium: 73%

🇨🇿 Czechia: 72%

🇪🇸 Spain: 70%

🇫🇷 France: 70%

🇸🇪 Sweden: 70%

🇫🇮 Finland:… pic.twitter.com/iIVcl0lalk — Infodex (@infodexx) March 14, 2026

The percentages seem pretty constant across so many nations and so many distinct cultures, that one really must wonder about the "racist/xenophobe” charges that so many on the left are trying to sell us.

Note the way the question is worded. The question is not "Are you against all immigration?" Rather, it is, "Do we have too many immigrants?" This is not people saying immigration is a good thing or a bad thing. Indeed, another poll, this time by Truthdex, shows us that that's not the issue.

% of Respondents Who Think Immigration Is Good for Their Country 🌍



🇨🇦 Canada — 68%

🇦🇺 Australia — 66%

🇳🇿 New Zealand — 65%

🇸🇬 Singapore — 64%

🇬🇧 United Kingdom — 61%

🇪🇸 Spain — 59%

🇵🇹 Portugal — 58%

🇮🇪 Ireland — 57%

🇳🇱 Netherlands — 55%

🇸🇪 Sweden — 54%

🇩🇰 Denmark — 52%

🇫🇮… — Truthdex (@Truthdex) March 14, 2026

Here again, the responses across the many national populations seem pretty uniform.

It seems to me the logical conclusion is that it is the uncontrolled, mass influx of immigration, not immigration itself, that concerns the people taking the polls. They're expressing, (at least within the framework of the question), dissatisfaction with the number of immigrants they're seeing.

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It would be easy enough to say this is because we're all racists, but the first set of numbers is far too uniform to support that argument, and the second set (is immigration good or bad) blows any remaining thoughts about racism or xenophobia being the issue, away completely. Neither argument fits the numbers provided. Assertion of racism or xenophobia simply doesn't fit the facts, and particularly doesn't make sense when we consider the wide variants of political philosophies represented in the list that both polls provide here.

On the flip side of that coin is the charge that the people behind wide-open borders have been running our respective governments so very poorly that they needed to import an entire nation of people because they lost the trust and respect of our respective native citizenry. That charge, too, is far too easy. Certainly, in our case, the far-left Democrats gain voters with unrestricted immigration. This is made clear as we watch the left objecting to any effort to ensure that only citizens are voting.

Spain, for example, has started legalizing something like 500,000 undocumented people and giving them the immediate "right to work" with the explicit purpose of "Defeating the far Right". (Sorry, it's paywalled) It is a remarkably self-destructive move by Spain, which is running around a 25% unemployment rate, and where housing, by some estimates, is even harder to obtain than it is in U.S. cities. Gee, do you think importing half a million people would have any effect on an already housing-short country? Oh, and should I mention that by Spain's own account, 84% of those arrested for serious crimes in Barcelona alone are immigrants?

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As one commenter recently told me, they've been so abysmal at doing their jobs that the leftist polls feel the need to import people in numbers sufficient to keep them in power. While I'm sympathetic to that argument, it simply doesn't explain the whole issue. I suppose that to be a secondary motivation, not the primary.

It seems clear that what we're looking at is a group of populations across a wide swath of Europe who see their elected officials supporting illegals, both working and voting, while providing taxpayer money and taxpayer funded housing to those who don't work and who are dropping anchor babies by the handful, while labeling anyone who objects as "far right" and as "lacking empathy."

Sound familiar? I call it "suicidal empathy."

And if you see parallels between these European countries and these not-so United States, you are not alone, by any stretch. The question becomes: How did every Western country seemingly come to be marching down the self-replacement highway on the way to the town of Oblivion within the same 20-year period? As a guess, I'd say the initials GS may have something to do with it.

Thought of the day: Even if you're on the right track, that train is gonna run your butt over if you're not moving. —My high school coach.

Take care of yourself. I'll see you tomorrow.

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