Hollywood Handed Out Oscar Trophies Last Night and Left an Epic Mess

Don’t ask me who won an Academy Award last night, or who gave a speech about some woke issue, or even what movies are big this year. Didn’t watch. Don’t care.

Advertisement

But one story I saw this morning, combined with some social media chatter, did catch my eye, if only because it just reinforces what you already think of Hollywood.

If the walls at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood could talk, they might repeat this speech from Leonardo DiCaprio from years ago when he won an award for that movie, whatever it was.

When Leonardo DiCaprio won his Oscar for THE REVENANT, he made a passionate speech about climate change. pic.twitter.com/xDQZjZkD5F — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) February 18, 2023

You can see, DiCaprio truly cares about the environment, as does everyone who goes to these events and seal-claps for every woke cause mentioned from the stage. Do they even talk about movies at these awards?

So it might come as a shock to you, but the New York Post ran a story this morning that just might reveal something about Hollywood you've already suspected – they’re all enviro-hypocrites.

NEW: Wow… apparently this is what the theater looked like after the Oscars ended last night.



Trash everywhere.

Drinks left behind.

Food boxes scattered across the rows.



Hard to believe this is how some of the biggest celebrities in the world leave a venue.



What do you think…… pic.twitter.com/ZkYaOoh6kp — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) March 16, 2026

Advertisement

Yes, the same Botox-pumped celebrities who scold you for legally owning a gun while surrounded by armed security, the same people who lecture you about your carbon footprint for driving a pickup truck, after getting off their massive yachts and private jets… are pigs.

“A picture showing trash, including discarded water bottles and snack packets, strewn across Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre has gone viral on social media — sparking backlash over the hypocrisy of the elite, who grandstand about the environment,” wrote the Post.

But have no fear, the California Post caught up with an anonymous source within The Academy, who maintained that the viral photo was the result of a “misunderstanding.”

The Cali Post reported that its source said, “Guests were asked to leave boxes behind, and it wasn’t an issue for sustainability… The Academy is dedicated to sustainability.”

In other words, “Don’t believe your own eyes.” I’m sure if they could have used CGI to clean up the theater in a digitally modified photo, they would have, but it's too late. The trash is out of the bag, literally.

If you’re wondering who might have left this mess behind, well, the picture would indicate that everyone in the room is in some way responsible. That would include DiCaprio, Hanoi Jane Fonda, what’s his name, what’s her name, what’s they/them’s name, and this guy named Pedro Pascal, whom I see a lot online and still have no idea what made him famous.

Advertisement

Some might say we’re being too hard on the elites. That if you go into any movie theater after the movie is over, you might see the same sort of mess on the floor, and you’d be correct. Movie-goers can tend to have a messy streak as well. But at least they don’t lecture millions while holding a golden statue. So, just like your local movie plex, The Academy hires people to clean up after the overgrown children who pretend for a living and make millions doing it. They're used to having minions clean up after them. Why would the Academy Awards be any different?

Remember this the next time some celebrity tries to guilt you into driving a Prius.

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!