Author Brags About Hiding LGBTQ Messaging in Children’s Book Cover

Rebecca Bendheim, author of a Young Adult book for teenage readers, recently took to Instagram where she bragged that she deliberately designed her book cover to hide the LGBT agenda of the story contained within its pages from parents, while still advertising to kids. This is the kind of sick and twisted ideology the left embraces. They undermine parents who don't want their kids exposed to sexual perversion, while they normalize deviancy.

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Bendheim, who also works as a middle school teacher, said in her video, “When Penguin [Random House] asked me what I wanted for my cover, I said I wanted it to be gay enough for queer kids and teens to clock it, but for homophobic parents to just think it’s a friendship story." Apparently, children of the same sex can no longer just be friends. Nope. If they hang out together, they must probably feel attracted to each other sexually.

These people try to sexualize everything. The progressive movement ultimately wants complete and total control over the population of the country. They cannot achieve that goal as long as the nuclear family exists. Sexual deviancy destroys the family. This explains why they so desperately try to normalize their lifestyles. None of the LGBT agenda pushers truly believe what they participate in is normal. Otherwise, they would not need outside validation and acceptance. It would just exist.

The author will publish her book, When You're Brave Enough, on April 7, 2026. The publisher recommends it for kids between the ages of 10–14. They want your 10-year-old children to see content that could lead them into unnecessary sexual confusion. Parents should decide when their kids are ready to talk about complex issues like sexuality. Not authors. Not school teachers. Not politicians.

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"So I said, no holding hands, make my character look gay," she said as she pointed out the small details she and the cover artist agreed on, including flowers growing between the pair on the cover to indicate a crush is "growing." Seriously. This is diabolical.

“So what do you think? Would you guess this was a queer book?” Bendheim asked her viewers. Well, to be fair, I have seen Hollywood and other parts of the entertainment industry push the LGBT agenda in everything so often that I just assume there's probably gay content in it and would look through it or research the book before buying it for my children.

And that's what all parents need to start doing. It's sad, but true.

“Shoutout to the people who answered and to librarians who help kids and teens find subtle queer books if they need them,” she said in the caption. “I’m a firm believer that positive representation saves lives!! Would you be able to tell?”

Bendheim made these comments after another YA book, Sibylline by author Melissa de la Cruz, landed in headlines because it includes scenes featuring necrophilia, threesomes, and even rape. Even more disturbing, Good Morning America promotes this trash as part of its Book Club selection for Young Adult readers.

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If adults want to read this kind of stuff, that's fine. Knock yourself out. I think it's sinful and wrong and that it goes against God's original design for humanity, but you have free will. You can read whatever you want. However, children don't yet have fully developed brains. Exposure to stuff like this can traumatize them.

We need to protect kids from deviancy and that includes keeping careful watch over the kind of books and movies they consume. Parents can no longer remain complacent or apathetic. Active parenting is not just a "style" of raising kids. It's mandatory.

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