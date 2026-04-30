A COVID Story That Refuses to End Quietly: Miranda Devine Revisits the Record

The COVID chapter never closed the way many expected; it didn't end with a clean summary or a shared understanding of what worked and what didn't. It ended with questions pushed aside and timelines that never fully lined up.

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Now those questions keep coming back.

The New York Post's Miranda Devine laid out a case that revisits the vaccine rollout, the messaging that followed, and the consequences that came with both. The focus lands on decisions made during the Biden administration and the gap between what people were told and what later surfaced.

But when the FDA’s senior medical officer, Dr. Ana Szarfman, whose job was to monitor the vaccine data for warning signs, repeatedly raised the alarm throughout 2021, she was ignored, and emails show her colleagues tried to stop her from using a newer, more accurate statistical methodology to investigate the data. Finally, in September 2021, the same month that President Joe Biden announced vaccine mandates for all federal workers and large companies, she was told to “cease and desist” her analysis.

The original push carried certainty. Officials spoke with confidence about effectiveness, long-term protection, and the broader goal of stopping transmission.

President Joe Biden and public health leaders delivered a message that left little room for doubt. People heard that message everywhere, from press briefings to workplace mandates.

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Over time, the message shifted.

Breakthrough cases increased, and booster recommendations followed. Public statements changed tone, but many earlier claims stayed in circulation long after they stopped matching reality, a disconnect that didn't need in-depth analysis. People watched it play out in real time.

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The policy side carried weight far beyond messaging. Mandates tied employment, travel, and access to daily life to vaccination status. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance influenced those decisions, and enforcement followed through employers, federal agencies, and private companies.

In August 2021, about a month before Szarfman was directed to “cease and desist,” Dr. David Menschik, a senior FDA colleague of Marks, told a CDC official that the FDA planned to limit distribution of its weekly vaccine data-mining reports, which used to be sent around the FDA and CDC, citing “data-security reasons.” But emails among CDC officials uncovered by Johnson’s investigators point to a potentially more nefarious reason for the FDA’s decision to stop distributing its data-mining reports. In a November 2022 email, one CDC official noted, “I think that because of the FOIAs [Freedom of Information Act requests] we may have asked FDA to stop sending these weekly data-mining outputs.”

Then came legal pushback.

The U.S. Supreme Court stepped in on key mandate cases, drawing limits around federal authority, but those rulings didn't settle the broader debate. They clarified how far policy could go but didn't answer whether the earlier messaging matched the evidence available at the time.

Sitting at the center of the argument is that gap.

Devine pushes the idea that information didn't just evolve; it suggests that some details stayed out of view longer than they should've. Critics, like Dr. Ana Szarfman, have raised concerns about how side effects, risk profiles, and transmission data were communicated during the rollout period.

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Vaccine supporters point to a much different reality, arguing that decisions came during a fast-moving global crisis, with incomplete data and urgent pressure to act.

Early messaging leaned toward certainty because hesitation could've slowed uptake and increased risk.

Both sides describe part of the picture.

There needs to be a significant effort to collapse public confidence; it fades when statements shift without clear acknowledgment of earlier claims. It weakens when policy stays rigid while the underlying facts keep changing, gaps that people notice, even if they didn't follow every study or report.

What matters is the timeline.

Vaccines did reduce severe outcomes for many groups, especially early in the rollout. At the same time, transmission claims softened, booster cycles expanded, and risk assessments grew more nuanced. The public conversation didn't always keep pace with those changes in a clear or consistent way.

That inconsistency leaves an incomplete record.

Devine's piece doesn't close the case, not even close. But it reopens it, pressing on the idea that unresolved questions still deserve direct answers, challenging the assumption that the story reached a final chapter.

The political side adds another layer; COVID policy became tied to identity, not just public health. Positions hardened, debate narrowed—becoming suppressed by the state using social media—and once that happened, revisiting earlier claims became harder, even when new information surfaced.

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That background still sits in the background, where it stays until we get a full accounting. We need clarity; we want to know what was known, what changed, and why the message didn't always follow the facts in real time.

We demand consistency between policy and evidence, especially when those policies carry real consequences for work, travel, and daily life.

Our society, except for the one-percenters, was altered in ways we don't know yet. Our government pushed a vaccine that didn't work, created social distancing out of thin air, and essentially turned off our economy, giving Biden a golden opportunity to be told how to destroy our country.

The story stays active because those answers never arrived in a unified way. The entire, true story will probably never be told, not with the gatekeepers in the mainstream media playing goalie with the truth.

And, until they stop, this story will never fade away.

The COVID story didn’t end when officials said it did, and the questions didn’t disappear just because the headlines moved on. Miranda Devine’s latest piece reopens the record and forces a closer look at what people were told versus what actually unfolded over time. If you want the full breakdown of the timeline, the shifting claims, and why the story still won’t stay quiet, unlock it here and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.