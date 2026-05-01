The New Monroe Doctrine: And She'll Have Fun, Fun, Fun

Welcome to "The New Monroe Doctrine," where I give you an update on what's going on in the Western Hemisphere, south of our border, especially as it relates to the United States.

Advertisement

If you're here for some hard-hitting journalism this week, I'm going to have to disappoint you upfront. This week's version of the "The New Monroe Doctrine" will be a bit shorter and more light-hearted. Why? Well, first of all, after spending last week taking care of my sick dad, I had to spend this week taking care of a very sick me, so my ability to keep up with the news has been low. Second, it's my birthday weekend, and I'm just not in the mood for anything heavily political. As Kruiser pointed out the other day, we all need a little break from time to time.

With all of that in mind, here are some stories from the Americas this week that are just...well, fun. At least, to me they are.

Reprieve for the Cocaine Hippos?

Earlier this month, I wrote about how the Colombian government has decided it will have to euthanize the "cocaine hippos" that roam wild in the country. These guys and girls should be living in Africa, but back in the 1980s, the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar brought them to his estate to live with his collection of exotic animals. When he was killed in 1993, the hippos were left behind and made themselves at home in Colombia's Magdalena River basin. Apparently, the population is growing, and they're becoming quite destructive.

A lot of people were upset over this because they felt humans caused the issue, and humans should fix it. Well, one human is stepping up now. Anant Ambani, the billionaire son of Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has offered to bring the 80 hippos to his Vantara animal sanctuary, which is already home to over 150,000 animals, including several endangered species. He says the hippos are "living, sentient beings... if we have the ability to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have a responsibility to try."

Advertisement

Football and Freedom in Costa Rica

Former NFL players Eric Ebron and Khalen Saunders traveled to Costa Rica this week for a little "football diplomacy." Here's more from the U.S. embassy in Costa Rica:

The event brought together local athletes and NFL legends in a program that promotes youth development, educational opportunities, and cooperation between the United States of America and the Republic of Costa Rica. As part of Freedom 250, this initiative highlights the values of freedom, opportunity, and leadership that have defined United States for 250 years, and its commitment to sharing those values with partners such as Costa Rica. Throughout the week, Ebron and Saunders are leading training sessions at the University of Costa Rica (UCR) for students from the School of Physical Education (EDUFI). Activities include football fundamentals, game rules, passing and receiving techniques, as well as coordination and teamwork exercises. The program also includes discussions on professional development in sports, leadership, and social responsibility, with participation from CRFL coaches and UCR faculty members.

A lot of you know that Costa Rica is my happy place, and it turns out, it's literally a happy place. Last month, Gallup released "World Happiness Report 2026," and Costa Rica made the list as the fourth-happiest country in the world.

Years ago, I was listening to Neal Boortz's radio show, when he began talking about the freest countries in the world and where he'd move to if he left the United States. Costa Rica was one of those — listening to that show was actually the foundation for my interest in the country, long before I began traveling there. On Friday, the 2026 World Press Freedom Index came out, and Costa Rica ranked at number 18 on the list, much higher than every other country in the hemisphere.

Advertisement

Venezuelans Reuniting

Yesterday, I wrote about how, for the first time in seven years, a U.S. commercial flight landed in Venezuela. While this is a beautiful sign of how far Donald Trump and Marco Rubio have come with the country, it's not exactly a call to pack your bathing suit and go sightseeing. However, for many Venezuelans who live in the U.S., it was a historic, symbolic moment that they've dreamed of for years, if not decades. The White House posted this video on X today of passengers who were able to return home to see their loved ones for the first time in years.

The first flight from the U.S. in years landed in Venezuela yesterday as @POTUS rapidly remakes the world.



"The last time I was here in Venezuela was 18 years ago and I'm very excited to go and see the family."



"Taking my family back, my kids back, my grandkids... Historic." pic.twitter.com/DXYP7cvyhp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 1, 2026

Side note: In all of my reporting of Venezuelan over the last year or so, I've gotten to know many Venezuelan people who lived in our country (many are journalists who were forced to leave under the regime), and they are all so excited and optimistic about the idea that they can finally maybe go home and see their parents and aunts and uncles and old friends again soon. Their excitement about what's happening in Venezuela is palpable, even if it's not perfect and even if the MSM is covering it as gloom and doom most of the time.

Advertisement

Hemispheric Solidarity Against China

So, this one is a little political, but I still found it heartwarming because that's just the type of nerd I am. As I've been reporting over the last couple of months, China lost two major ports at the Panama Canal. Ever since, it's been bullying Panama by detaining and subjecting its cargo ships to aggressive inspections in Chinese ports. This week, the United States, along with several other allies in the hemisphere, released a joint statement supporting Panama against the CCP bullies:

We, the nations of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guyana, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, standing together in our shared mission to secure our hemisphere, reaffirm that the freedom of our region is non-negotiable. We are monitoring with vigilance China’s targeted economic pressure and the recent actions that have affected Panama-flagged vessels. These actions—following the decision of Panama’s independent Supreme Court regarding the Balboa and Cristóbal terminals—are a blatant attempt to politicize maritime trade and infringe on the sovereignty of the nations of our hemisphere. Panama is a pillar of our maritime trading system, and as such must remain free from any undue external pressure. Any attempts to undermine Panama’s sovereignty are a threat to us all. We stand in solidarity with Panama. Through our renewed commitment to peace, security, and Hemispheric cooperation, we remain dedicated to facing all threats to ensure the Americas remain a region of freedom, security, and prosperity.

Advertisement

A Few Other Things:

1. In a historic move, the Department of Justice indicted several Mexican officials, including a sitting governor on multiple charges, claiming they're working with the cartels. The officials involved belong to President Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena Party.

2. In case you missed it, I expanded on a story that exemplifies how poorly Joe Biden's administration allegedly handled the Western Hemisphere and welcomed Chinese influence just miles from our shores.

3. Antigua and Barbuda held snap elections this week, re-electing Prime Minister Gaston Browne to his fourth term. Rubio congratulated him today, stating: "We look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to advance shared priorities, including to strengthen regional security by deepening cooperation to counter illegal immigration, transnational criminal organizations, and illicit trafficking. Enhanced collaboration in these areas will support greater stability and security in our hemisphere."

4. Donald Trump ramped up the pressure on Cuba on Friday with an executive order allowing for new sanctions on just about anything and everyone related to the regime. I can't wait to see a free Cuba in the months to come.

Well, that's it for me. As I say, Rubio isn't handing me exclusives... yet. So, that's all I've got. I guess I'll give him a break this week since he came close to potentially being assasinated last Saturday. Maybe next time.

Advertisement

Have a great weekend, y'all!

P.S. Don't worry — I'm on the mend and should be back to work full-time next week, so I can bring you all the big news from the Western Hemisphere, whether it's Trump and Rubio fighting the commies and blowing up cartels or how our Latin American partners are stepping up to help us make the entire North and South American continents great again. Well, except maybe Canada... (that's a joke—calm down, people).

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.