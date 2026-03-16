Iran Looking *Almost* Ripe for Regime Change

Stephen Green | 10:15 AM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

True story: I opened so many tabs with "Bad news for the Islamic Republic surviving" items on Sunday that Monday morning raised the question, "How the heck do I organize this much material into a single column?"

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But I'm a highly trained [cough, cough] news professional, so here we go. 

The first 10 days or so of Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion saw U.S./Israeli forces focusing their attacks on the top of the Islamic Republic's regime "pyramid," for lack of a better word. Initial strikes took out dozens of senior civilian and military leaders — the apex of the pyramid — paralyzing or at least confusing the regime's ability to respond.

While the Israeli Air Force (IAF) kept whacking leadership moles as they popped up, both IAF and U.S. air power went after military targets like air defenses, missile launchers, drone facilities, and the like. Iran's offensive abilities quickly degraded.

The base of the pyramid is the Basij militia who perform so much of the regime's scut-work. Having degraded Iran's military and civilian leadership, air defense, and thousands of other military targets, now U.S./Israel forces are free to go after the Basij.

Starting late last week — and accelerating through the weekend — that's exactly what they're doing.

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The IAF attacks include one-way drones, and as we learned watching the Russo-Ukraine War, that means giving Basij militiamen very few places to hide.

The best part is, IAF gets realtime targeting data from the very people the Basij are supposed to be terrorizing. "Rather than going out on the streets to protest against the IRGC are calling in checkpoints to Israel — and after confirming the information the checkpoints are NO MORE," is how Belann F summed up the situation.

It's impressive to watch in action, even though we've had the ability to watch videos like this one since the 1991 Gulf War.

As another X wit put it, "If I'm a Basij checkpoint guard I'm seriously thinking of calling in sick today."

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When the guards stop showing up for work is when the prisoners break free.

Finally, here's a message purportedly from an Iranian that rings true to everything we learned from the last wave of protests — and how they were murderously put down.

Remember this headline from January: Over 36,500 killed in Iran's deadliest massacre, documents reveal.

That figure is widely considered lowball. 

"This is no time to go wobbly," the wise woman once said of a conflict next door.

Recommended: I Have Seen the Future of Anti-Drone Warfare, and It's Dirt-Cheap (Really!)

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Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION EPIC FURY

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