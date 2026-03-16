The Obama Gravy Train Just Hit a Disgusting New Low

It wasn’t even a week ago when we reported that Valerie Jarrett was raking in a staggering $740,000 from the Obama Foundation. New tax filings reveal that she’s hardly alone, as other Obama insiders also pull down bloated, above‑market salaries, thanks in part to the fact that the foundation pays just $10 a year for 19 acres of prime Chicago parkland.

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As we previously reported, salaries and benefits paid by the organization have climbed from $18.5 million in 2018 to $43.7 million in 2024.

"Illinois Democrats are truly living their best lives — making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to help design the ugliest building in Chicago," Illinois GOP Chairman Kathy Salvi said.

Even though the Obama Foundation is funneling cash to his inner circle and extending his legacy of corruption thanks to a little help from subsidized public land, paying regular folk is apparently a bridge too far.

The Obama Presidential Center is opening in Chicago this June — not that you care — and for its launch, the foundation behind it wants 75 to 100 unpaid “ambassadors” to greet visitors, guide tourists across the 19.3-acre Jackson Park campus, and explain exhibits in that horrifically ugly tower and other buildings.

Previous: The Obama Foundation Is Even More Corrupt Than You Thought

The lack of shame is incredible. In fact, the foundation is framing the ask as something noble. "Volunteerism has been a cornerstone of President Obama's vision for civic engagement since his early days as a community organizer on Chicago's South Side," the foundation said in a statement. Jarrett added that the center will serve as "a place where the world meets the best of Chicago and our ambassadors will help bring that vision to life every day."

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Nice sentiment. Just don't ask for a fair wage while you're living the vision.

According to a report from Fox News Digital, “It's common for presidential libraries, museums and nonprofit cultural institutions to employ unpaid volunteers.” The Obama Center's roughly 300 full-time and part-time paid staff will do the heavy operational lifting, and the volunteers supplement that workforce. And yes, nobody is forcing anyone to sign up. But when you take everything into account, like the corrupt land deal that saves the foundation millions and the exorbitant salaries Obama insiders get working for the foundation, and the millions it brings in in donations, it’s disgusting that they aren’t paying these people.

Six of the foundation’s 10 highest-paid executives previously held senior roles in the Obama administration or campaign. David Simas, Obama’s former White House political director, earned up to $626,000 annually heading the foundation from 2017 through 2020. Adewale Adeyemo, another senior Obama official who later became deputy Treasury secretary under Joe Biden, earned about $540,000 as the foundation’s first president. Anne Filipic, a former White House public engagement official, earned roughly $400,000 annually. Christina Tchen, former chief of staff to Michelle Obama, also pulled in roughly $400,000 a year. Michael Strautmanis, another Obama campaign and White House aide, earned more than $300,000 annually.

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Is there really nothing to spare that they have to use volunteers? The foundation constantly promotes itself as a gift to the community, will exploit every possible tax advantage and corrupt deal to so they can pay excessive salaries to Obama cronies, and yet can’t even offer minimum wage to its army of “ambassadors?” The sad thing is, I’m sure they’ll get plenty of these volunteers, and they won’t care they’re being taken advantage of.

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