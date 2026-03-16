Democrats Turn on Eric Swalwell Using Evidence From a Trump Official

California politics rarely looks gentle, and the latest fight in the governor's race proves that point. A Democrat now tries to knock Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) out of the contest using evidence first uncovered by an official serving under President Donald Trump.

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Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, sent a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice in November 2025 involving Swalwell. The referral claims Swalwell listed a Washington property as his primary residence while securing a mortgage loan. Mortgage documents often offer better terms for primary residences, which raised questions about how the property was classified.

Tom Steyer, the billionaire also running for California governor, quickly seized on that information and filed a request asking California Secretary of State Shirley Weber to examine whether Swalwell meets the state's residency requirement for governor. California law requires a candidate to live in the state for at least seven years before running for the office.

The declarations were filed last week, one day after fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate and billionaire climate activist, Tom Steyer, petitioned the California Secretary of State (SOS) to "enforce the (residency) requirements of the California Constitution," urging "robust legal proceedings whether Swalwell is eligible to serve as Governor." The California Constitution includes a five-year residency requirement for gubernatorial candidates, which the Secretary of State has long argued "violates the U.S. Constitution and is unenforceable." Steyer's petition, first published by Politico last week, argues that Swalwell "appears to live in California on paper only, making him unlikely to meet the basic residency requirements to run for Governor." The filing revealed Swalwell's home address along with public records detailing personal and financial information related to Swalwell's landlord and her relatives.

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Steyer argues the mortgage filings could indicate Swalwell treated the Washington property as his main residence. If regulators accepted that claim during the mortgage process, the question becomes whether it conflicts with California's residency rules for candidates seeking statewide office.

The funny part of all this? The challenge didn't come from Republicans; a Democrat launched the attack, a twist that highlights how fierce one-party politics becomes when a powerful office sits within reach.

Eric Swalwell represents California's 14th Congressional District and rejected the allegations, filing a lawsuit against Bill Pulte in federal court. Swalwell argues the referral represents political retaliation, and his campaign produced sworn statements from a landlord in Livermore, Calif., stating that Swalwell rents a home there with his family and maintains residency in the state.

Legal disputes surrounding the governor's race don't stop with Steyer's filing. Filmmaker Joel Gilbert filed a separate lawsuit raising similar questions about residency requirements and the Washington property. Courts will now determine whether the issue carries legal weight or remains a campaign tactic.

The controversy reopened scrutiny around Swalwell's political career. Republicans removed Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee in 2023 following concerns about earlier contacts with Christine Fang, a Chinese national linked to influence operations targeting American politicians. That episode never produced criminal charges, yet it continues to shadow Swalwell's public profile.

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Pulte hasn't limited scrutiny to Swalwell; he also sent a criminal referral involving Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) related to housing records and mortgage filings. The referrals are part of a broader effort by federal housing regulators to review compliance with lending rules.

Democrats once focused enormous investigative energy on President Donald Trump during his first term. Now, a Trump administration official's findings circulate inside a Democratic primary battle in California. A reversal that carries a heavy dose of irony.

The California governor's race continues moving forward while lawsuits and petitions pile up. Swalwell insists that he meets every legal requirement to remain on the ballot. Steyer continues pushing state officials to examine the mortgage filings and determine whether residency rules were satisfied.

California voters now watch Democrats battle each other using evidence gathered by an official serving under Trump. Campaign ads, legal filings, and residency claims now collide in the same political arena.

State politics rarely rewards politeness; when power comes into view, alliances shift quickly, and rivals turn sharp. California's governor's race now demonstrates how quickly that process unfolds. One Democrat tries to remove another from the ballot while the entire party attempts to keep control of the narrative before the primary arrives.

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