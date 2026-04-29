Florida Democrat Has UNHINGED Meltdown on House Floor After New Map Passes

The ongoing redistricting war has turned into a nightmare for Democrats. The new gerrymandered map of Virginia was blocked last week, and now, on the same day, the Supreme Court has chucked racial gerrymandering and Florida Republicans just passed their new map. And, let’s just say, Democrats aren’t handling it well. In fact, one Florida lawmaker couldn't handle the news without a bullhorn.

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The Florida Legislature passed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s new congressional map on Wednesday. The state House approved it 83–28, strictly along party lines, before the Senate followed suit 21–17. DeSantis is expected to sign it, and when he does, Florida's congressional landscape will look dramatically different heading into the 2026 midterms..

Boom!

The new lines are projected to give Republicans as many as four additional U.S. House seats in the Sunshine State. Florida currently sends 20 Republicans and 7 Democrats to Washington. Under the new map, the GOP could hold 24 of the state's 28 congressional seats — a near-total lockout.

State Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat currently running for U.S. Senate, made sure everyone knew it. Dressed in a bright magenta jumpsuit and holding a matching bullhorn, she marched up and down the center aisle of the House floor as her colleagues cast their votes, shouting at the top of her lungs. "It is out of order!" Nixon bellowed. "You are violating the Constitution!"

🚨 OMG. Deranged Democrat Florida House member STORMS THE AISLE with a BULLHORN while the chamber passes Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2026 Congressional map, which stands to add +4 red seats



She's MELTING DOWN as Republicans STEAMROLL the map through! 😂



Rep. Angie Nixon goes berserk:… pic.twitter.com/W5np8EqmVt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

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And, since it's hilarious, here's another video.

Florida Dems are melting down over the new maps



Oh well



H/t @mattsharpsteen pic.twitter.com/pHGIJh0rcu — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 29, 2026

That's the broader story here, and Democrats know it. I’ve been saying for a while now that, ultimately, they weren’t going to win the redistricting wars because they've largely exhausted their own gerrymandering options in blue states. Meanwhile, Virginia's Democrats tried to ram through a 10–1 Democratic advantage map, but that plan got tangled in court after the state Supreme Court refused to grant a stay that would have allowed it to be certified while legal challenges played out. Adding insult to injury, Florida's map sailed through the legislature and is headed for DeSantis’s desk.

Related: Supreme Court Drops HUGE Ruling on the Voting Rights Act

Sure, there will be legal battles ahead. The new map is expected to draw challenges in both state and federal courts, particularly given Florida's 2010 constitutional amendment prohibiting politically motivated gerrymandering. DeSantis has argued that Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidates the amendment.

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But here's where Republicans hold a structural edge: litigation takes time, and if the courts don't move fast enough to block the map before it’s too late, Republicans could be running in the new districts before Democrats can do a darn thing about it.

And the primaries start in August… so…

Make no mistake about it, Democrats have a historically slim advantage in generic ballot polls, so four additional seats in a closely divided House could be the difference between a governing majority and the minority bench.

Don’t you love it when Republicans fight back against Democrats?

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