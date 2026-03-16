BREAKING: Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Has Cancer

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has announced that she has breast cancer, but it sounds like her prognosis is good.

The 68-year-old told the New York Times that it was caught in its early stages. She will begin treatment in Washington soon, and she doesn't plan to take a leave of absence from her role in the Donald Trump administration.

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"Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis," she told the Times. "Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks."

She added, "I am grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding my care, and I am encouraged by a strong prognosis. I am also deeply thankful for the support and encouragement of President Trump as I undergo treatment and continue serving in my current role."

She said she told the president the news last week and said that he has "an effective team around him" that would ensure that "there were no disruptions to the West Wing during her treatment."

Trump posted the following words of encouragement for Wiles on social media on Monday:

Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her. Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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BREAKING — @POTUS Announces that Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer but will continue her incredible work WHILE undergoing treatment.



God Bless this brave, patriotic fighter. 🩷 pic.twitter.com/YF5STeCQxz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2026

Many on social media have noted that Wiles wore a pink jacket on Monday as she joined the president for a press conference. The color has become a universal symbol of breast cancer awareness.

Wiles made history last year when she became the first female White House chief of staff. She's played a significant role in his bid for reelection and in his second term as president.

Of course, we here at PJ Media also wish her the best of luck with her treatment and pray for its success, as well as a speedy recovery.

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