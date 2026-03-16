Trump Calls Out Judicial Failures, SCOTUS Disloyalty in Revealing Post

“The Democrats on the Court always ‘stick together,’ […b]ut Republicans do not do this.” Donald Trump discussed some hard and unpopular truths about Republican factionalism and judicial corruption in a Sunday evening post on Truth Social.

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The U.S. Supreme Court did not entirely undermine executive tariffs, but it did seriously restrict President Trump and outrageously open the door to refunds of tariff revenue to countries that have been imposing extortionately high tariffs on us for decades. Two Trump appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, joined the radical leftists to rule against Trump — along with the ever-useless John Roberts. Now, while in an ideal world the judiciary would not be purely partisan, it is also true that Barrett, Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh — all Trump appointees — have, in certain instances, wrongly ruled against Trump in an apparent effort to claim an illusion of bipartisanship that has certainly never concerned Democrats. Sometimes an irrational desire to appear bipartisan is just as destructive as an irrational loyalty to the party.

Trump pondered on Truth Social March 15, “The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS! The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades.”

This was the opposite of America First, a reward for the countries that have enjoyed a completely rigged tariff system for too long. “Our Supreme Court has made these Countries very happy but, as the Court pointed out, I have the absolute right to charge TARIFFS in another form, and have already started to do so,” Trump added. “The Hundreds of Billions of Dollars that our Adversaries want our Country to pay back to others that have disrespected the U.S.A., until I came along, should be marked down, in the eyes of the Public, as just another reason why the United States had been in such major decline — But, not anymore, because we have MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN and, very soon, it will be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

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SCOTUS long ago stopped basing its decisions on the Constitution in favor of its own power and politically partisan considerations, a phenomenon starting slowly under the Jefferson administration and picking up ever since then. But Republican presidents have long had particular trouble with the judiciary as with congressmen and federal officials, because while Democrats are fanatically loyal to their party’s evil and anti-American agenda, Republicans too often take the path of surrender and dangerous compromise. That is why the country is in the state it is in.

In his lengthy post, Trump also expressed gratitude to the justices who did not rule America Last. “I want to thank Justices Alito, Thomas, and Kavanaugh for their Wisdom and Courage pertaining to the TARIFF case, and for understanding, in addition to the Law, that our ‘Unfriendly Competitors’ should not be reimbursed and rewarded for the decades of Damage they have caused THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. I will fight hard to make sure that this does not happen!”

Trump was perfectly right when he observed, “The Democrats on the Court always ‘stick together,’ no matter how strong a case is put before them — There is rarely even a minor ‘waver.’ But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how ‘honest,’ ‘independent,’ and ‘legitimate’ they are.”

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Donald Trump is not infrequently wrong, but when it comes to cases that go before the Supreme Court, he is wrong less often than the unreliable and supposedly conservative justices. And unfortunately, the leftists on the court are always predictable. “The Democrat Justices just vote Democrat — They always stick together! Our Country was unnecessarily RANSACKED by the United States Supreme Court, which has become little more than a weaponized and unjust Political Organization. The sad thing is, they will only get worse!” Trump wrote. He brought up another example:

They wouldn’t even call out The Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, because they said that I, as President of the United States, did not have ‘standing’ to challenge it, and now, with time, it has been conclusively proven to be stolen — And look what happened to our wonderful Nation by allowing a grossly incompetent man, Sleepy Joe Biden, to be our “President.” This completely inept and embarrassing Court was not what the Supreme Court of the United States was set up by our wonderful Founders to be. They are hurting our Country, and will continue to do so. All I can do, as President, is call them out for their bad behavior! This statement about the United States Supreme Court will cause me nothing but problems in the future, but I feel it is my obligation to speak the TRUTH. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

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The American judiciary has become extremely corrupt from the top to the bottom, to the point where we seem to have rule by a thousand gravels rather than rule by elected officials. And unless the Trump administration can change that reality, it will eventually no longer matter who we elect.

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