Somaliland Offers U.S. a Base and Stands Up to Communist China

Catherine Salgado | 9:10 PM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Barkhad Dahir

The Republic of Somaliland, an independent nation seeking recognition of separation from Somalia, is asking the U.S. to build a base by their strategic port while defying our mutual enemy the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) by recognizing Taiwan. Somaliland even wants to offer us access to critical minerals, another potential blow to the CCP.

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Even the United States does not have the guts to recognize that Taiwan is the only legitimate Chinese government, as we decided years ago to kiss up to the genocidal CCP, which merely resulted in the CCP stealing our industry, buying off our politicians, infiltrating our institutions, and hating us more virulently than ever. We need to take a page out of Somaliland’s book on this one.

There are very few government accounts, whether American or foreign, that I bother to follow on X for personal interest, but the Republic of Somaliland is rapidly becoming one of the most interesting political accounts I have found. I am no expert on the history of Somalia vs. Somaliland and why the latter is independent, democratic, and looking for global recognition, but I cannot help but notice there is a lot more pro-American, pro-Israeli, anti-CCP, and anti- terrorism content on Somaliland’s feed than on the feeds of most Democrats — and even some Republicans. This country could prove to be a strategic asset for us in Africa, a key place for opposing CCP influence and terrorism.

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Somaliland subsequently added, “The president of Somalia is now calling on 🇨🇳China to militarily annex 🇹🇼Taiwan—all because the Republic of Somaliland and Taiwan recognized each other. A failed state begging an authoritarian power to crush a democracy.” If the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Somaliland is our friend, because the CCP is our number one enemy, and the CCP also has altogether too much influence in Africa at the present time.

As for the offer of helping the USA moved its Doha, Qatar, base to Somaliland, I have to say I think that is an excellent idea. Qatar’s regime is one of the biggest state sponsors of terrorism in the world, not only of Hamas, but of other groups as well. The main reason we put up with them is because they have so much money. But if you have the choice between having our men stationed in a nation and city where Hamas mass murderers live in luxury thanks to leaders who finance genocidal terrorism, and having our men stationed in a nation that explicitly opposes genocidal terrorism, you should probably pick the latter.

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In fact, recognizing the Republic of Somaliland could give America a strategic foothold in the Horn of Africa, open up a vital mineral supply, show Somalia we do mean business in punishing them for their mass fraud network stretching into our country, provide a buffer against Islamic terrorism in Africa, and indirectly strike the CCP. Israel is already set to establish a presence at the Somaliland port of Berbera. Why shouldn’t we take up that offer too?

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

AFRICA CHINA TAIWAN TERRORISM USA

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