Nevada Sheriff Defies Judge to Keep 35-Arrest Violent Offender Behind Bars

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill's decision has sparked a national debate about public safety and the limits of judicial authority. McMahill refused to release Joshua Sanchez-Lopez from jail despite an order from Justice Court Judge Eric Goodman.

Advertisement

Sanchez-Lopez faces charges for battery causing substantial bodily harm, another entry in a long criminal record of 35 prior arrests, including violent offenses.

Judge Goodman authorized release with electric monitoring and a $5,000 bail, an order rejected by McMahill to keep Sanchez-Lopez in custody, arguing that the risk to the community outweighed the court's directive.

Sanchez-Lopez's record stretches across years of encounters with law enforcement. Charges have included robbery, assault, theft, and drug crimes. Police reports tied the most recent arrest to a violent attack that left a victim with serious injuries requiring hospital treatment and charges for battery with substantial bodily harm. Despite his history and the latest charges, Judge Goodman still permitted release under electronic monitoring conditions.

Justice Eric Goodman set Sanchez-Lopez’s bail at $25,000 and ordered his release with an ankle monitor once he posted bond. The program allows defendants to leave jail and wear an ankle bracelet. Various levels of the program require different levels of confinement. Goodman ordered Sanchez-Lopez to high-level electronic monitoring, which Dickerson described as house arrest. About 450 defendants are in the program at a time.

Sheriff McMahill stated that placing an ankle monitor on an offender with such a history doesn't remove the threat posed to the public.

Sanchez-Lopez reportedly posted bail on January 24, but the Las Vegas police refused to place him in the program, given his history of failing to comply with the rules. Attorneys for Metro filed a petition last week challenging the judge’s authority to release him, arguing that the Department has the authority to declare a defendant too dangerous to release. In a letter to the court, the department gave three reasons for refusing the judge’s order. – Sanchez-Lopez’s history of failing to appear in court

– His previous bench warrants

– His past violations of electronic monitoring rules Police cited a case in 2020, where Sanchez-Lopez, armed with a gun, ran from the cops and later joked about his ankle monitor on Snapchat and gloated about being “chased again.” “We have to take a look at that and say, ‘Is this somebody who our electronic supervision program can monitor safely in the community?” Mike Dickerson, assistant general counsel for Metro police, told KLAS. “This is an issue of public safety.”

Advertisement

The dispute moved quickly toward a legal confrontation; Judge Goodman warned that the sheriff could face contempt proceedings for refusing to follow the court's order. Clark County officials now prepare for a courtroom battle over authority.

Nevada law places county jails under the supervision of elected sheriffs, yet court orders traditionally guide release decisions. McMahill's stance pushes that boundary into open conflict, where his decision to protect the people of Las Vegas runs counter to Sanchez-Lopez's legal counsel, who calls the sheriff's actions out of line.

Meanwhile, Sanchez-Lopez’s public defender said cops are out of line. “Metro’s argument is flat wrong,” attorney P. David Westbrook told the outlet. “It is the job of the elected judge to decide whether someone charged with a crime should be released and under what conditions. “The idea that a Metro employee can overrule a judge’s release order and keep someone locked up should worry anyone who believes in the Constitution and the rule of law.” Under a 2020 statute, Nevada law dictates that judges must consider the least restrictive bail amount when presiding over criminal cases.

Kevin McMahill leads the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the western United States. When he took office, McMahill promised a tougher response to repeat offenders cycling throughout the criminal justice system.

Advertisement

Officers across the department deal with the same suspects repeatedly appearing in arrest reports, while many residents also recognize the pattern, too. Sanchez-Lopez became a flashpoint because his record illustrates the larger concern about violent offenders returning to the streets after short detentions.

🚨 BREAKING: Nevada Sheriff Kevin McMahill is being praised nationwide for REFUSING to release a convicted felon with 35 prior arrests — despite his release being ordered by a leftist judge



He's now being threatened with CONTEMPT for protecting his county.



BRAVO, SHERIFF! 👏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7GVM8GyHsI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 15, 2026

Electronic monitoring has become common in many jurisdictions as courts try to balance jail populations and release policies. An ankle monitor tracks location but doesn't physically prevent new crimes. Law enforcement officers across the country have shared their concerns about relying on monitoring for people with violent histories.

McMahill pointed directly at that issue when explaining the refusal to release Sanchez-Lopez, arguing that residents expect police leadership to prioritize safety when confronting repeat offenders with long records of violence.

Metro’s Office of Public Information also provided the following statement to KLAS: On Monday, March 9, 2026, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department filed a petition with the Nevada Supreme Court asking for a writ of prohibition against the Justice Court of the Las Vegas Township. LVMPD is asking for the justice court to stop trying to force Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill to violate his statutory duty. The justice court is threatening contempt proceedings against Sheriff McMahill for not releasing a pretrial detainee to LVMPD’s electronic supervision program even though the sheriff determined that electronic supervision of that individual would pose an unreasonable risk to public safety and communicated his determination to the justice court. Sheriff McMahill’s authority to evaluate whether electronic supervision of a defendant poses an unreasonable risk to public safety is clearly defined in NRS 211.250(2) and NRS 211.300. The Justice Court of the Las Vegas Township has the authority to release dangerous people into our community. However, the sheriff will not violate the law to assist those few judges who seek to use LVMPD’s electronic monitoring program in disregard of public safety and the safety of the dedicated LVMPD corrections officers who administer the electronic monitoring program.

Advertisement

Nevada now faces a legal test that may shape how sheriffs respond to similar orders in the future. Judge Goodman plans a hearing to address the defiance and determine whether contempt penalties apply.

McMahill has signaled that he'll defend his decision in court, where the central question has moved beyond one inmate and one order. A broader issue now stands before the state: how far a sheriff should go when common sense and courtroom directives collide in matters involving violent repeat offenders.

Readers who want more direct reporting and clear analysis can join PJ Media VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off a VIP membership and gain full access to exclusive commentary and investigative coverage.