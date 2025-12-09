The Morning Briefing: JB Pritzker Should Think About Resisting Sandwiches Rather Than Trump

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day exploring the over-indulgence of shrimp biscuits and an award-winning horchata.

Advertisement

Yes, I went there again with the headline. Hey, if the XXXXL Sansabelt slacks fit...

There is a lot to dislike about Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, beginning with the fact that he's one of those obnoxiously wealthy Democrats who doesn't suffer when inflicting socialist policies on the common folk. Worse yet, his wealth is inherited, so he has no memories of a time when money actually meant anything to him.

Along with California Governor Gavin Newsom and failed former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Pritzker is a part of the Democrats' White Male Mediocrity conversation for the 2028 presidential nomination. For the most part, all Pritzker brings to the table is the ability to finance his own campaign and a bunch of voters who were already going to vote Democrat.

Still, he persists.

As we have discussed on many occasions, the Democrats are devoid of any coherent policies that they can offer the American people. At present, they're placing a high premium on fighting President Trump. There isn't a single person in the Democratic brain trust who has thought past when they will no longer have Trump as a foe.

Pritzker is working hard to make a name for himself as one of the fighters, and in all the wrong ways. This is from Matt:

Gov. JB Pritzker wants to be president, and if he's going to win the Democratic nomination in 2028, he needs to prove he's the most committed to resisting Trump. Apparently, that means releasing rapists, murderers, and pedophiles back onto Illinois streets—as long as they're illegal aliens. ICE Director Todd Lyons just sent a letter to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul demanding that the state start honoring federal immigration detainers for criminal illegal aliens. The numbers are staggering and disturbing.

Advertisement

Setting aside the execrable behavior of Pritzker and the Democrats in the state of Illinois for a moment, first I would like to touch on my longest-running peeve in the whole illegal immigration "debate" over the years. The pro-open borders types would have us believe that there are no bad seeds entering the country; nothing but sweetness and good is flowing northward from Mexico in their telling of the story.

The Democrats can only demonize ICE by ignoring the preponderance of dangerous people who've entered the United States via clinically insane open borders policies. It is, once again, the modern Dem alternative reality approach to, um, governing. It's mentally unbalanced and it's getting people hurt and killed.

To JB Pritzker and his fellow Democrats, the safety of American citizens isn't a priority when there is an opportunity to beef up one's "Trump fighter" bona fides. Enabling murder, rape, and child endangerment are résumé builders if you're running to be the next Democratic nominee for president.

Weird way of doing things over on the Dem side, no?

Pritzker has been working on his tough guy shtick ever since President Trump was sworn in last January. I mocked it earlier in the year, noting the absurdity of a doughy guy of privilege acting like some kind of hardened street thug. It's a tragedy that any good people left in Illinois run the risk of incurring physical harm from his policies. Still, we can't save the blue states from themselves when they repeatedly elect pro-criminal commies, like Pritzker, Newsom, Tim Walz, or Kathy Hochul.

Advertisement

These people have to be kept away from the Oval Office at all costs. The Trump Derangement Syndrome isn't going to go away when Trump is out of office, and they'll want to keep doing what they believe is sticking it to him. They need padded cells, not seats at the table of power.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

A group of Nutrias is called.............?🤔 pic.twitter.com/lyg11iybzq — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 8, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Hey, Guess What the Experts Were Wrong About This Time!

For JB Pritzker, Resisting Trump Means Releasing Murderers and Pedophiles

Trump Honors the Blessed Mother on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Can CNN Survive the Netflix Earthquake?

BURN IT ALL DOWN. Schools Can't Say Christmas, But They Can Celebrate This?

Regime Meltdown: Another High-Ranking Maduro Insider Provides Trump with a Shocking Tell-All

Alina Habba Resigns After Woke Court Campaign

New York Times Finally Admits Biden Border Crisis Was Intentional — Sort Of

Commie Mamdani Defies Feds, Lies About Illegal Aliens

DHS Bypasses ‘Fake News’ With Localized Online Tracker Detailing Criminal Alien Arrests

Awkward: FIFA 'Pride Match' Will Feature Two Countries That Ban Homosexuality

Gang Member Released by Biden Attacks ICE Officer

Large Group of Pro-Lifers Arrested Outside Memphis Planned Parenthood

Advertisement

Hey, It Is Starting to Look as if Texas’ Gov. Abbott Has Started a Trend

UK Nurse Scores Court Win After Saying ‘Trans’ Doc Shouldn't Share Facilities With Her

In Defense of Santa Claus: Keeping Wonder Alive in an Age of Cynicism

Netflix’s New Movie Is Its Wokest and Craziest Yet

Alabama Senator Tuberville Under Fire For Telling Inconvenient Truths

All I Want for Christmas From Team Trump

Snubbed? Sure. Justified? Maybe. But Notre Dame’s Opt-Out Still Looks Like Pouting.

This Unknown Arabic Word Exposes Islam's Role in the West

Did Kent State Really Ban White Students From Solo Auditions for an a Capella Group?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Threatening to Prosecute Your Opponents When They Give Up Power Is a Bad Idea

LOL and #Popcorn. Tim Walz's Daughter Melts Down on TikTok After Trump and Others Call Their Family 'Retarded'

Democrats Just Proposed Legislation to Make Plane Tickets More Expensive

Ilhan Omar Continues Vile Attacks on Stephen Miller

WSJ Continues Its Anti-Carry Crusade

House Spending Bill Would Expand Civilian Marksmanship Program's Offerings

The Myth of the “Well-Lit Gun Store”

Greenpeace Lost in a US Court Over Pipeline Damage, Skitters to Dutch Court to 'Overturn' Judgement

The Latest ICE Outrage Didn't Involve ICE

Germany Is a Microcosm of the EU's Cultural Collapse

Trump Goes Scorched Earth Over Dems Blue-Slip Block of Habba, Other U.S. Attorney Picks

🍺🍺🍺'Never Ever Surrender': Idaho Bar Owner Fights Back Against Alleged Death Threats Over ICE Offer

Lefties in Search of a Life: The Always Aggrieved Crowd Now Freaking Out Over... a Paint Color

Advertisement

The AWFL Face That Launched a Thousand Quips - Is Jennifer Welch the Perfect Avatar for the Dem Party?

Truck Driver Found With 23 Illegals Hidden in His Sleeper Cab

Oh. Sloppy Slotkin: Dem Senator Switches Reason ‘Seditious Six’ Video Was Recorded and Released

VIP

Me. Congress Has No Right to Complain About an Executive Branch It Helped Supercharge

War on Christmas 2025: News From the Front

Rep's Plan to Subsidize Local News Simply Creates State Media

Can’t We All Just Get Along? Maybe Not.

The Quiet Ways People Carry Each Other

From Starving Rome to Strangling America: Cleander's Playbook Returns in 2025

The Polling Data Should Be a Matter of Concern to Democrats

What’s the Real Reason Jasmine Crockett Is Running for the U.S. Senate?

Around the Interwebz

Debora Cahn Says She’ll Celebrate ‘The Diplomat’s Third Consecutive Golden Globe Best Drama Nod “By Making More Of It”

Engineer proves that Kohler’s smart toilet cameras aren’t very private

Science Fiction or Silicon Valley? 7 Books That Foresaw Our Digital Lives

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

"It's gonna be a big adjustment for two of you..."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

12/08/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsweek

Secondary Print: Washington Examiner

New Media: The Lion

Radio: AURN

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Additional Print: USA Today, Bloomberg

Radio: CBS

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

3:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

3:15 PM THE PRESIDENT attends the Vice President's Christmas Reception

The Vice President's Residence

Closed Press

6:10 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks on the Economy

Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

Pre-Credentialed Media

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.