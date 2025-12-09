The Morning Briefing: JB Pritzker Should Think About Resisting Sandwiches Rather Than Trump

Top O' the Briefing
There is a lot to dislike about Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, beginning with the fact that he's one of those obnoxiously wealthy Democrats who doesn't suffer when inflicting socialist policies on the common folk. Worse yet, his wealth is inherited, so he has no memories of a time when money actually meant anything to him.
Along with California Governor Gavin Newsom and failed former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Pritzker is a part of the Democrats' White Male Mediocrity conversation for the 2028 presidential nomination. For the most part, all Pritzker brings to the table is the ability to finance his own campaign and a bunch of voters who were already going to vote Democrat.
Still, he persists.
As we have discussed on many occasions, the Democrats are devoid of any coherent policies that they can offer the American people. At present, they're placing a high premium on fighting President Trump. There isn't a single person in the Democratic brain trust who has thought past when they will no longer have Trump as a foe.
Pritzker is working hard to make a name for himself as one of the fighters, and in all the wrong ways. This is from Matt:
Gov. JB Pritzker wants to be president, and if he's going to win the Democratic nomination in 2028, he needs to prove he's the most committed to resisting Trump. Apparently, that means releasing rapists, murderers, and pedophiles back onto Illinois streets—as long as they're illegal aliens.
ICE Director Todd Lyons just sent a letter to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul demanding that the state start honoring federal immigration detainers for criminal illegal aliens. The numbers are staggering and disturbing.
Setting aside the execrable behavior of Pritzker and the Democrats in the state of Illinois for a moment, first I would like to touch on my longest-running peeve in the whole illegal immigration "debate" over the years. The pro-open borders types would have us believe that there are no bad seeds entering the country; nothing but sweetness and good is flowing northward from Mexico in their telling of the story.
The Democrats can only demonize ICE by ignoring the preponderance of dangerous people who've entered the United States via clinically insane open borders policies. It is, once again, the modern Dem alternative reality approach to, um, governing. It's mentally unbalanced and it's getting people hurt and killed.
To JB Pritzker and his fellow Democrats, the safety of American citizens isn't a priority when there is an opportunity to beef up one's "Trump fighter" bona fides. Enabling murder, rape, and child endangerment are résumé builders if you're running to be the next Democratic nominee for president.
Weird way of doing things over on the Dem side, no?
Pritzker has been working on his tough guy shtick ever since President Trump was sworn in last January. I mocked it earlier in the year, noting the absurdity of a doughy guy of privilege acting like some kind of hardened street thug. It's a tragedy that any good people left in Illinois run the risk of incurring physical harm from his policies. Still, we can't save the blue states from themselves when they repeatedly elect pro-criminal commies, like Pritzker, Newsom, Tim Walz, or Kathy Hochul.
These people have to be kept away from the Oval Office at all costs. The Trump Derangement Syndrome isn't going to go away when Trump is out of office, and they'll want to keep doing what they believe is sticking it to him. They need padded cells, not seats at the table of power.
