UK Nurse Scores Court Win After Saying ‘Trans’ Doc Shouldn't Share Facilities With Her

A nurse in Britain who complained about sharing a changing room with a biological male surprisingly won a partial court victory.

While nurse Sandie Peggie did not obtain a favorable ruling on all of her charges against the National Health Service Fife and the “transgender” Dr. Upton, an employment tribunal ruled that she had been unlawfully harassed, according to GB News.

Peggie worked as an A&E nurse — that is, she provided initial assessments and care to emergency patients. On Christmas Eve of 2023, she found herself sharing a changing room with Dr. “Beth” Upton at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. After Peggie lodged a complaint, the whiny Dr. Upton pitched a fit and accused Peggie of harassment and bullying.

I know you’ll be shocked — the hospital sided with the tr*nny. Placed on special leave, Peggie refused to give up without a fight, GB News detailed.

The outlet continued:

In response, Mrs Peggie lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton, citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination, and victimisation. The employment tribunal hearings took place in Dundee before Judge Sandy Kemp earlier this year. Today, in a written judgment, the harassment claim was upheld but allegations of discrimination, indirect discrimination and victimisation were dismissed by the court.

Peggie reacted to the news of her ruling by saying, “I am beyond relieved and delighted that the tribunal has found that my employer, Fife Health Board, harassed me after I complained about having to share a female-only changing room with a male colleague. The last two years have been agonizing for me and my family.”

Obviously the ruling was not 100% favorable, so Peggie promised that once she has had time to consider it more in depth she’d comment further. “I will have much more to say in the coming days once I’ve been able to properly consider the lengthy judgment and discuss it with my legal team,” Peggie stated. “For now, I am looking forward to spending a quiet few days with my family.”

She concluded by thanking her “incredible legal team, Naomi Cunningham, lead counsel; Dr Charlotte Elves, junior counsel; and my solicitor, Margaret Gribbon. There are many others I would like to thank and will do so in the coming days.”

The UK is spiraling into woke tyranny, with thousands of British citizens getting arrested for social media posts while less than 10% of victim-based crimes result in a charge. A Muslim illegal alien murderer or rapist is much more likely to escape justice than the Brit who complains about the rape or murder on X.

Peggie’s ruling is particularly interesting in light of the fact that the UK recently sparked international controversy by approving a trial involving over 220 children to test out extremely harmful puberty blockers for the purposes of affirming transgender ideology. It is astonishing, indeed, that the employment tribunal ruled in favor of Peggie on any charge, given the increasing dedication of elites in that nation to woke propaganda.

