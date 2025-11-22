UK Approves ‘Trans’ Puberty Blocker Trials on 220+ Kids

Last year, children’s rights advocates celebrated as Great Britain banned harmful puberty blockers for minors with gender dysphoria. Unfortunately, that protection for children from unscientific and destructive transgender ideology was short-lived, as the UK has now approved a significant study on hundreds of children.

There are, in fact, countless potential negative results of puberty blockers, but the reality is, all that aside, we shouldn’t even need a study to know that they are a problem. Interfering so badly with nature is obviously dangerous for any reason, and since altering one’s biological sex is quite literally impossible, there can be absolutely no justification for the blockers.

🚨BREAKING: A Pathways Trial just received a green light to recruit 226 children, ages 10-12, over the next 3 years to perform “GAC” experiments on them.



This is despite many long-term international studies already showing serious harm being done to kids undergoing this abuse! pic.twitter.com/VXg6yzZXRR — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 22, 2025

But in a culture which celebrates abortion, contraception, homosexuality, and other violations of nature, it is hard to find medical and political authorities with any common sense. They prefer to believe that they can completely transform nature.

The BBC bragged about how supposedly rigorous will be the selection process for the young people in the study. But it had to admit that there is already backlash from members of the medical community, who say that using the puberty blockers on any minors, even those who give their consent and whose parents consent, is unethical.

Researchers from King's College London say the trial will involve around 220 children under the age of 16 who are going through puberty, and will examine the impact of the drugs on their physical, social and emotional wellbeing. Some clinicians and campaigners question whether the trial is ethical…The new clinical trial, called Pathway, will involve children who are currently accessing gender services and have a diagnosis of gender incongruence. They will all have reached puberty, but will be younger than 16 - and will have to meet strict criteria, undergo intensive medical and psychological screening before they are allowed to start taking puberty blockers.

Ironically, the news about the UK study comes just as the U.S. Trump-Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services released a study exposing many of the significant, long-term harms of so-called transgender treatments on minors, including puberty blockers. The evidence already shows how awful these drugs are. The UK is willfully ignoring evidence that does not fit with its woke ideology. HHS labeled the interventions “sex-rejecting.”

Puberty blockers can have severe long-term effects on the body, including on bones and the brain. They can retard the development of the bones and brain to an irreversible extent, and make young people infertile.

And since an overwhelming majority of children with gender dysphoria grow out of it naturally if not operated on, all that can be said for so-called transgender treatments is that they are rushing to affirm mental illness to make young people cash cows for the medical industry their entire lives. Instead of trying to help and heal people now, woke doctors and scientists are experimenting on humans as if they were lab rats, in pursuit of impossible woke goals.

