Trump Orders Comprehensive Overhaul of Child Vaccine Schedule

President Donald Trump just made a bold move to challenge the medical establishment.

One of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s constant warnings for years before he joined the Trump administration was that many vaccines given to infants and children were not properly tested for safety. Now, as a federal healthcare entity finds evidence that at least one vaccine given babies is potentially dangerous and/or unnecessary, Donald Trump has ordered a comprehensive reevaluation of America’s recommended infant vaccine schedule.

Advertisement

Trump as usual posted his announcement on Truth Social Friday evening. “Today, the CDC Vaccine Committee made a very good decision to END their Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation for babies, the vast majority of whom are at NO RISK of Hepatitis B, a disease that is mostly transmitted sexually, or through dirty needles,” Trump began.

He emphasized, “The American Childhood Vaccine Schedule long required 72 ‘jabs,’ for perfectly healthy babies, far more than any other Country in the World, and far more than is necessary. In fact, it is ridiculous!” Children were healthier when they received only a handful of vaccines, instead of dozens and dozens.

Read Also: Former Obama Official Indicted for Cartel-Tied Money Laundering

The president argued, “Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this ‘schedule,’ as have I! That is why I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to ‘FAST TRACK’ a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE!”

Advertisement

Trump ended by expressing confidence in HHS Secretary Kennedy and the CDC to “get this done, quickly and correctly, for our Nation’s Children. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAHA!” This of course stands for Make America Healthy Again.

Kennedy explained back in June that the majority of the vaccines that have been added to the childhood vaccine schedule since 1986 were not tested with a placebo-controlled trial. This means that we cannot know for certain that they are safe and efficacious. Unfortunately, large pharmaceutical entities have a vested interest in not discovering if their vaccines and drugs are truly safe and effective, and too often, the companies offer incentives to government officials that bias them.

This also comes the same week as the Daily Caller obtained an internal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) email from Vinay Prasad, chief medical officer, announcing that an investigation into reports of COVID-19 vaccine injuries found evidence linking at least ten children’s deaths to the vaccines. “That number is certainly an underestimate due to underreporting, and inherent bias in attribution. This safety signal has far reaching implications for Americans, the US pandemic response, and the agency itself,” Prasad wrote.

Advertisement

For the sake of our children, it is time to reassess the approved vaccination schedule and ensure only properly tested vaccines are being administered to our babies.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and federal reform. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.