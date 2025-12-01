Internal FDA Email Affirms Child COVID Vaccine Death Evidence

According to an internal FDA email published by The Daily Caller, a federal investigation has found evidence clearly linking the COVID-19 vaccines with at least 10 children’s deaths.

The email, according to The Daily Caller, comes from Vinay Prasad, the chief medical officer for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Prasad apparently confirmed that the controversial COVID-19 vaccines can be clearly linked to multiple youth deaths, indicating much more extensive investigation is needed. Not only that, but the FDA needs to reevaluate the policies and standards it used to recommend Covid treatments, per the email.

The Prasad email dealt with the Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance (OBPV) staff and addressed data uncovered from Prasad’s investigation into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). “I am writing to report that OBPV career staff have found that at least 10 children have died after and because of receiving COVID-19 vaccination,” the email began. “These deaths are related to vaccination (likely/probable/possible attribution made by staff). That number is certainly an underestimate due to underreporting, and inherent bias in attribution. This safety signal has far reaching implications for Americans, the US pandemic response, and the agency itself.”

Prasad’s email as published by The Daily Caller went on:

The Commissioner, senior advisor Tracy Beth Hoeg MD PhD, myself and colleagues demonstrated that COVID-19 boosters, and the accompanying mandates by colleges, were on balance harmful to young men in a widely discussed, peer reviewed paper in 2022…Worse, the FDA delayed acknowledgement of the safety signal until after it could extend marketing authorization to younger boys 12-15…In the summer of 2025, Dr. Hoeg began investigating VAERS reports of children who had died after administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. By late summer, she had concluded that there were in fact deaths-- a fact this agency had never publicly admitted.

Prasad then commissioned a detailed analysis of the reported COVID vaccine deaths. An analysis of 96 deaths between 2021 and 2024 found, according to the email, that 10 were indeed related to the COVID vaccines. “This is a profound revelation,” Prasad wrote.

He accused federal healthcare agencies of having failed the American people and insisted that “serious introspection and reform” are necessary. He also addressed certain objections to the conclusions the investigation reached.

The salient point from this is that federal healthcare officials deliberately hid important evidence indicating the vaccines could be harmful, preferring to cash in on the vaccines and wield extreme power through mandates rather than assess objectively if the vaccines would save more children’s lives than they ended. Fewer than one percent of children who contracted COVID died from it, so there was no reason to insist upon children getting the vaccines to begin with. Yet, based on the evidence in the email, healthcare officials suppressed information indicating harms long after they should have in order to extend the vaccines to younger children.

This email was published soon after a new scoping review in the AIMS Medical Science journal found that COVID vaccines triggered autoimmune disorders. Those government officials responsible for suppressing information on the harms of the vaccines, particularly to children, should face major accountability.

