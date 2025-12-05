Former Obama Official Indicted for Cartel-Tied Money Laundering

Another day, another Democrat corruption scandal.

Paul Campo, a longtime Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) employee appointed as deputy chief of the Office of Financial Operations under the Obama administration, was indicted on charges of agreeing to launder $12 million for a terrorist cartel, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

This cartel is among those that the Trump administration designated as a foreign terrorist organization, which makes Campo’s money laundering on its behalf even more egregious.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton detailed the charges in a Dec. 5 press release. “As alleged, Paul Campo and Robert Sensi conspired to assist CJNG, one of the most notorious Mexican cartels that is responsible for countless deaths through violence and drug trafficking in the United States and Mexico,” he said.

Campo and Sensi not only helped with the money laundering, but they also planned to facilitate the drug trafficking itself. “As part of that support, the defendants laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars they believed to be CJNG drug proceeds, agreed to launder millions more, and even agreed to use their financial expertise to facilitate cocaine trafficking right here in New York City,” Clayton explained.

He ended: “By participating in this scheme, Campo betrayed the mission he was entrusted with pursuing for his 25-year career with the DEA. CJNG is a violent and corrupting criminal enterprise that New Yorkers want broken. I commend the extraordinary efforts of the DEA in aggressively pursuing CJNG and those who support their deadly and corrupt efforts, no matter who they may be.”

The press release from the Justice Department further stated:

CJNG is a Mexico-based transnational criminal group overseen by Nemesio Ruben “El Mencho” Oseguera-Cervantes that controls a significant portion of the narcotics trafficking trade….CAMPO and SENSI together met with CS-1 on several occasions. During these conversations, CAMPO and SENSI agreed to launder money for [confidential source]‑1 by, among other things, converting cash into cryptocurrency and making investments in real estate. CAMPO and SENSI further advised CS-1 about fentanyl production and explored procuring commercial drones and military-grade weapons and equipment for CJNG, including AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, M4 carbines, M16 rifles, grenade launchers, and rocket-propelled grenades. As part of these discussions, CAMPO and SENSI often boasted about and relied heavily on CAMPO’s prior federal law enforcement experience and expertise regarding financial investigations and drug cartels. CAMPO and SENSI agreed to launder approximately $12,000,000 of CJNG narcotics proceeds; laundered approximately $750,000 by converting cash into cryptocurrency; and provided a payment for approximately 220 kilograms of cocaine on the understanding that the payment would trigger the distribution and sale of the narcotics worth approximately $5,000,000.

Campo and Sensi were to receive part of the proceeds as profit on top of a commission upon the laundering of the proceeds’ balance.

Global Financial Consultants, founded by Campo, states that he has extensive ties to numerous American and foreign government entities, including the War (formerly Defense) Department, the Treasury Department, the National Security Council, INTERPOL, ICE, and the Justice Department, to name just a few. This man’s tentacles have penetrated not only all across our government, but even abroad. And he also found a time to help out a terrorist cartel, too. Campo is corrupt as hell.