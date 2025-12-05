Illegal Alien Shooter in Nebraska Injures Five, Mostly Police

A violent illegal alien criminal in Nebraska injured four policemen and put a civilian in critical condition during two wild shootouts on Wednesday.

Gov. Jim Pillen (R-Neb.) posted on X that Juan Melgar-Ayala, a convicted felon from El Salvador, began the shootout with Omaha Police that ended in his death. As of right now, none of Melgar-Ayala’s victims have died, but the illegal alien’s initial victim is in critical condition, though expected to survive.

Advertisement

The Omaha Police Department (OPD) issued an update on Dec. 4 with details on the deadly incident. Melgar-Ayala targeted 61-year-old Michael Kasper when the latter was in the parking lot of Phil’s Foodway getting a cart. Melgar-Ayala got out of his car and fired repeatedly at Kasper with a handgun, hitting the older man several times. Fifteen casings were subsequently found in the lot. Police are not aware of any connection between the men.

Melgar-Ayala, after shooting Kasper, got back in his car and drove away. OPD’s Assault Unit and Gang Unit, the Investigative Analysis Unit, and Real-Time Operations Center were able to use surveillance and license plate evidence to track down Melgar-Ayala’s car. They saw the illegal alien enter a QuikTrip bathroom while masked.

Related: Florida Moves to Protect Elections From Illegal Alien Votes

The OPD press release explained what happened next:

Detectives requested additional officers before making contact. Once officers from the Assault Unit, Gang Unit, and Uniform Patrol arrived, they approached the restroom and attempted to make contact with Mr. Melgar-Ayala, who was in the far stall. Multiple loud verbal commands calling the suspect by name were made by officers to come out. Body-worn camera footage shows Mr. Melgar-Ayala exit the stall and immediately begins firing multiple shots at officers positioned near the restroom entry.

Advertisement

Officers returned fire before retreating, and two officers were injured, one by gunfire and one by shrapnel.

Following this, officers put out a “help an officer” call and requested more resources, including a drone and breaching tools:

Officers then positioned themselves on both sides of the restroom doorway, using cover and ballistic shields…the situation transitioned to a barricaded-suspect scenario. Officers gave repeated commands in both English and Spanish for Mr. Melgar-Ayala to disarm himself and exit the restroom. Approximately one minute and forty seconds after the initial gunfire, Mr. Melgar-Ayala exited the restroom and again fired multiple rounds toward officers. Officers returned fire, striking him multiple times. He collapsed outside the restroom and officers immediately provided life-saving measures.

Melgar-Ayala died, but not before hitting yet another officer. The injured police officers are Emilio Luna, Brock Rengo, Christopher Brown, and Jordan Brandt.

In his post, Gov. Pillen explained that illegal alien crime has long plagued his state, especially thanks to Joe Biden. “Not long ago, in August, a coordinated effort between ICE and Nebraska law enforcement led to the apprehension of a murderous, ‘most wanted’ MS-13 kingpin who was using our state as a hideout,” he noted. “Sadly, after years of lax Biden-era border security policy, every state is now a border state. That’s why I believe the @ICEgov detention facility in McCook is an absolute necessity.”

Advertisement

Nebraska will continue to support the Trump administration in arresting illegal aliens, the governor emphasized. “This keeps Nebraska safe. It keeps America safe. I’m proud that we are stepping up and making a difference for our country,” he wrote. “Thank God the OPD officers shot by Melgar-Ayala face non-life threatening injuries. The men and women of law enforcement are heroes — and protect us every day.”

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and immigration enforcement. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.