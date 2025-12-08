Schools Can't Say Christmas, But They Can Celebrate This?

I haven't been a sixth grader since the 1990s, so I don't know what it's like these days, but around that time, I remember everyone getting a little touchy about having Christmas parties and celebrations in December. In elementary school, the kids who didn't celebrate were allowed to go the library and hang out during the festivities if they didn't want to participate, but as I got a little older, it was all about rebranding those events as secular "holiday" or "winter" ones to be inclusive.

We couldn't sing "Away in a Manger" or even "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," but we could sing "Let It Snow" or "Winter Wonderland," for example.

Maybe those of you with children and grandchildren in public schools these days can tell me what it's like where you are, but for this story, which is in Maryland, I found that as of 2014, at least 14 of Maryland's school districts — it may be more now — do not recognize any religious holidays, like Christmas or Rosh Hashanah, by name. Christmas is now referred to as "winter holiday."

While it sounds like you can't say the C-word, here's what you can do: celebrate "Transgender Awareness Week." I'm dead serious.

According to Fox News, middle schoolers at Westland Middle School in Bethesda were given lessons in honor of this holiest of all leftist weeks and made to watch slideshows and videos filled with propaganda.

The media the school used taught the children that "a person’s gender is who they feel that they are," along with "advice for coming out" and "eight tips for being nonbinary." After the students learned what it means to be "transgender," they were quizzed on the topic. It also encouraged kids to talk amongst themselves about how you know if someone is a boy or girl. The video even even tells the kids what to do if someone calls them the wrong pronouns and teaches "trans" females how to bind their breasts. At the end of the slide show, kids are encouraged to join Westland’s LGBTQ+ and/or Sexuality and Gender Acceptance (SAGA) clubs.

Fox reports that the propaganda was created by LGBTetc. educational resource provider Pop’n’Olly. For what it's worth, I took one for the team and visited Pop'n'Olly's website and was horrified at what I saw. Aimed at teachers and schools, it provides worksheets, posters, slideshows, books, and more aimed at indoctrinating even the youngest of primary school students with gender and sexuality ideology.

For example, there's a book called Prince Henry, which is said to be ideal for six- to eight-year-olds. The description reads, "A gay fairytale romance for young readers, where ‘class’ is the discriminating factor rather than sexuality. Join Henry in his fairytale kingdom where certain laws apply when it comes to choosing who you can spend your life with. Intended for young readers, 'Prince Henry' delivers a positive message of both love and equality."

Why in the hell are six-year-olds worried about who they can spend their lives with? Most six-year-olds I know want to marry their own parents.

There's also Little Red Riding Dude, for four- to seven-year-olds, about a little boy who goes to his grandma's house to help her prepare for the village's annual "Pride" festival, and Goldilocks and the Five Bear Families, in which Goldilocks is a young girl who meets five different families who teach her about diversity. That one is for three- to six-year-olds.

You can also book the company for school visits, assemblies, and story times.

A Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Westland Middle School has used advisory lessons on a range of topics to help students understand differences, treat each other with kindness, and follow school expectations."

They added:

These materials were communicated in advance, including clear information about opt-out procedures, which were followed. The lessons were about awareness, respect, and how to support peers in a school community that includes students of many backgrounds and lived experiences. Middle school is a time when questions come up, and schools must reinforce that bullying, harassment, and discrimination have no place in our buildings.

