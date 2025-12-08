Regime Meltdown: Another High-Ranking Maduro Insider Provides Trump with a Shocking Tell-All

Last week, I told you how about how Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal Barrios, an ex-military intelligence officer for the Venezuelan regime, who was a powerful official within Nicolás Maduro's Cartel de los Soles, wrote Donald Trump a letter.

El Pollo is in United States custody, charged with narco-terrorism, among other things, and he's been sharing everything he knows with the Department of Justice in hopes of reducing his sentence, which I believe will be handed down in February. The letter, which was provided to the Dallas Express via his attorney, was quite a bombshell for people unfamiliar with the situation. It told how the regime weaponizes drugs against the United States, sends Tren de Aragua into the United States to destabilize communities, has spies in the United States, and has even potentially interfered with our elections.

As of Monday evening, another former Maduro insider has come forward with a similar letter, which was also provided to the Dallas Express.

Former Major General Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones was a high-ranking commander in Venezuela’s armed forces who served under Hugo Chávez, and at one point in time he was more powerful than even Maduro within the Chávez government. He was on the U.S. radar for drug trafficking and related crimes for quite a while, but after Chávez died he and the Maduro regime eventually parted ways. He moved to Colombia, began staging a halfhearted anti-Maduro coup with some various U.S. contractors, and by 2020 gave up and turned himself in to U.S. authorities, agreeing to cooperate with them.

He pleaded guilty to charges related to shielding the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in connection with drug and arms trafficking, and in 2024 he was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison, where he is now.

According to the Dallas Express, Alcalá's letter was provided to them by a member of his legal team, just like Carvajal's was last week. It was typed and dated December 8, 2025.

In an effort to stave off the comments about whether or not this is made up, the letter, just like the first one, is real. What's in the letter has not been independently confirmed, but much of it echoes what people like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several members of Congress have been accusing the Venezuelan regime of for years. Why isn't the MSM reporting on it? Well, I'll let you decide that for yourself. Some reasons you might consider are that it implies the Trump administration is right on some things and, honestly, most people who work in legacy newsrooms couldn't find Venezuela on a map before September and probably thought Maduro was a brand of salsa.

I'm going to share the entire letter with you here. It's long, but I think it's important not to leave anything out: I'll highlight a few key parts in bold, starting with this tidbit about Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez in the intro below. Fun fact: Delcy is Maduro's vice president, and the New York Times itself floated her as a potential "moderate" replacement for Maduro should he step down or be forced out by the U.S. Never mind the the fact that the Venezuelan people voted overwhelmingly for Edmundo González in the last election, and he's waiting in exile in Spain to take his rightful job as president. The NYT wants to tell the people of that country who their leader should be on top of replacing one narco-terrorist with another.

Date: 8 December 2025 To: The President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald J. Trump, and the American people. From: Major General Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones Subject: Information of interest for the national security and foreign policy of the United States Mr. President and citizens of the United States of America: My name is Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones, retired Major General of the Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela. I address you with respect and in a spirit of cooperation to share information that I consider relevant to the national security of the United States and to the understanding of criminal and political dynamics in my country that extend beyond its borders. I have been detained in the United States since March 2020, aPer voluntarily surrendering to agents of this country while in Colombian territory. I am currently held in a federal correctional facility in the state of Maryland, serving sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of having provided assistance to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). By following direct orders from my then-superior Hugo Chávez, I committed a huge mistake that I will regret for the rest of my life. Today, I wish to provide information about the criminal structure that dictatorially governs Venezuela, currently known publicly as the Cartel de los Soles. Two key figures in this enGre criminal network are the siblings Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez. With a deliberately low and calculated public profile, they are the true Machiavellian masterminds behind the leaders of the cartels corporation known as the Cartel de los Soles. They are the real controllers of Nicolás Maduro and Diosdado Cabello. The regime’s survival in power is largely due to these two individuals. Delcy Rodríguez is the current vice president of the country, and her brother Jorge Rodríguez is the current president of the National Assembly of Venezuela.

Next up is the section on Tren de Aragua, the prison gang turned terrorist organization that Maduro claims does not exist.

Tren de Aragua I served in my country’s army for 34 years. In 2011, while stationed in the state of Aragua, I led the military takeover of Tocoón prison. Despite political pressure from some members of the Venezuelan government to prevent the operaGon, I carried it out and took military control of the facility, resulGng in the deaths of 16 criminals. The leaders of the criminal group now known as Tren de Aragua were being held in that prison. The then-Minister of Sports, Antonio Enrique Álvarez Cisneros—better known as “Potro” Ávarez—was sent by Chávez to have direct contact and coordinate the criminal leaders in those prisons. After Chávez’s death in 2013 and Nicolás Maduro’s assumption of power, I requested my retirement from the army despite offers to continue, because I was unwilling to serve under his command. It was very clear to me that a criminal gang leader was taking power. From that moment on, it became public knowledge that I became a staunch opponent of the dictator Maduro. With his political consolidation, the prison-based criminal structures were strengthened under his control: there were direct communications from the prisons to him, with Potro Álvarez acting as the facilitator of links with prison leaders; instructions were even given to those leaders to control inmates’ votes in elections, while criminals came and went to commit crimes and the prisons functioned as weapons and other illegal elements’ depots. Some of those criminals—including corrupt union leaders linked to a Chinese-funded Aragua– Carabobo railway project—form part of the group now known as Tren de Aragua, which has been used by Maduro for his criminal purposes ever since. Nicolás Maduro, trained and formed in Cuba, used these criminal schemes from the prisons for personal gain, replicating practices he learned in that country. Nicolás Maduro’s government exported this criminal organization to other countries, including the United States of America.



This section on election fraud lines up with what Carvajal said.

Electoral Frauds In the electoral sphere, Army General Carlos Quintero—a member of Venezuelan military intelligence—and current vice president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) has been responsible for committing electoral fraud. General Quintero was the engineer in charge of Venezuela’s Smartmatic electoral technology used to carry out the frauds. Most elections in Venezuela have been manipulated by Maduro’s government. I am aware of the use of parallel Smartmatic voting systems to alter results, especially in locaGons without opposition party representatives, making irregularities difficult to detect. This is the same technology used in other countries including USA by the company Smartmatic. The controllers of this entire system are the siblings Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez.

We all know Maduro has strong ties with several Middle Eastern terrorist groups and facilitates their entrance into the Western Hemisphere.

Relations with Iran Regarding Venezuelan foreign policy, the relationship with Iran has been historically close. Maduro deepened cooperation with Iran as a strategic partner for Venezuela. Maduro maintained and managed the most sensitive relations (IRGC and Hezbollah) with Iran since he was Hugo Chavez’s foreign minister.

This one's a biggie. I just wish he'd named names.

Relations with the United States In terms of intelligence and relations with the United States, there were close ties between the current supreme core of Venezuelan power (Nicolás Maduro, Diosdado Cabello, Jorge Rodríguez, Delcy Rodríguez) and American congressmen. Maduro and his accomplices boasted about the supposed control they exercised over these congressmen. I learned this information in 2007 when I was transferred to the state of Carabobo, where I met with several congressmen who were members of that group.

Again, this is stuff we already knew.

Drug Trafficking and Illegal Mining Finally, drug trafficking and illegal mining, as two of the most important criminal activities of the Venezuelan regime in power. It was widely known that government leaders were involved in this criminal activity in various ways. I publicly accused Nicolás Maduro’s government of embezzling Venezuela’s minerals, including gold and diamonds, but also other rare strategic minerals, specifically in the region named Arco Minero del Orinoco. Nicolás Maduro even used his son to control the illegal activities in that geographic area. These were complementary criminal activities. Gold and diamonds served as a key commodities in the money-laundering mechanism of the drug trafficking carried out by what is now known as the Cartel de los Soles.

Alcalá concludes:

I am willing to testify about these and other matters within my personal knowledge that may be of interest to the government of the United States. The government of the dictator Nicolás Maduro and his Cartel de los Soles undoubtedly represent a threat to the national security of the United States of America and other neighboring nations. They are also, of course, responsible for having destroyed my beloved homeland. I thank you for your attention and your determination in pursuing the restoration of democracy in Venezuela. It is public knowledge that I also attempted this more than once and put my life at risk for it, forcing me to live in exile in Colombia. Without a doubt, I would do it again. It is an unwavering commitment to my country and its constitution. I remain at your disposal to collaborate broadly with your government, with the aim of contributing to the security and justice of your country and mine Sincerely, Cliver Antonio Alcalá Cordones

There you have it. Two letters in one week from two guys who helped build and then run the system, each pretty much saying the same thing that people like Rubio have been preaching for years. Sure, you may be thinking they're just doing this to save themselves, and maybe they are. But Alcalá is already serving 21 plus years, and Carvajal is facing even more time. Lying to the president and the Department of Justice isn't exactly the way to win any favors. And as I said, it just confirms what many people already knew or suspected.

The Venezuelan regime started a war with the United States decades ago. It's time to end it once and for all and bring stability to our region.

