DHS Bypasses ‘Fake News’ With Localized Online Tracker Detailing Criminal Alien Arrests

You Can Now Look Up Criminal Alien Arrests In Your Own Neighborhood

Taking a page out of the toolkit to combat sexual predators in your community — where you can look them up online to see just who in your neighborhood could be a threat to you or someone in your family — the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a brand new webpage called “Worst of the Worst.” The page allows you to see just who they are rounding up to deport back to their home countries.

Advertisement

You can find the page at WOW.DHS.GOV, and once there, you can use “search” to find criminal illegal aliens who’ve been removed from your community or anywhere in the country.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 70% of their arrests “are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States.” ICE reports that this does not include foreign fugitives who may have committed crimes outside of the U.S., gang members, terrorists, and human rights abusers.

The “Worst of the Worst” (WOW) webpage aggregates information on criminal illegal aliens who were arrested by DHS during enforcement operations since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

You can search through hundreds of thousands of listings of illegal aliens who have been arrested in all 50 states. You can see their criminal histories, which include homicide, assault, rape, drug trafficking, child molestation, cruelty toward a child, battery, and armed robbery.

This new Worst of the Worst webpage allows every American to see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This is all about transparency and showing results…Americans don’t have to rely on the press for this information – with this transparent tool, they can see for themselves what public safety threats were lurking in their neighborhoods and communities,” said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Advertisement

As you’ve seen by now, the media, the Democratic Party, and many running for re-election in next year’s midterms are running to the defense of anyone ICE tries to apprehend, sometimes literally interfering with enforcement operations.

Look at this unhinged Karen Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva attacking federal ICE agents trying do their jobs.



Not only should she have been pepper sprayed, she should have been arrested on domestic terrorist charges.



Where's Pam Bondi? pic.twitter.com/YlMN1g1WI0 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 6, 2025

What they never want to talk about is who these criminal aliens really are, what they’ve already done, and the dangers they pose to innocent American citizens. Democrats in charge of cities and states across the country are actively refusing to support federal law enforcement agencies in the effort to apprehend illegal criminal aliens. In some cases, they are aggressively working against federal authorities as they try to enforce the law.

ANTI-ICE PROTEST: This video captures a “no sleep for ICE” mob storming a SoCal hotel at 1:50 AM on Dec 7, pounding drums, chanting, and waving Mexican and US flags as they deliberately try to deprive federal agents of rest, a disgraceful stunt. pic.twitter.com/xtGZPdowht — @amuse (@amuse) December 8, 2025

Advertisement

According to DHS, “assaults against (federal) officers up more than 1,150% and (there is) an unprecedented surge in vehicle ramming attacks.”

This new webpage provides the receipts on what exactly America is dealing with. This is the information the left and the media do not want you to see. DHS says the new page will feature data on 10,000 arrests upon launch and that the department will continue to update the page.

It’s the Christmas season, and there’s no better way to tell someone what they mean to you than giving them the gift of enlightenment! PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! PJ Media’s VIP memberships give you the best way to arm yourself with some great arguments if you find yourself in a friendly debate with your leftist coworker or brother-in-law this holiday season. Join the fight! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!