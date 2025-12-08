Netflix’s New Movie Is Its Wokest and Craziest Yet

Did Netflix top dogs have a meeting and decide they weren’t woke enough?

It sure looks as if they did, because the company that sparked a cascade of cancellations of its services with material that seemed to glorify pedophilia, and which has been roundly ridiculed for persistently casting black actors to play historical figures who couldn’t conceivably have been black, has now come up with what is vying hard for the mantle of its most ridiculous premise yet.

Netflix describes its new movie, Queen of Coal, this way: “A trans woman dreams of working the coal mines — but in a town steeped in superstition and patriarchy, Carlita must fight to earn her place underground.” Yes, this is real. It stars Lux Pascal, who used to be known as Lucas Pascal until he decided that he was really the woman of his dreams. That is a quick path to stardom in Hollywood these days, and so whatever else Lucas/Lux is, he has a good head for business.

Queen of Coal invites ridicule, and has received plenty. Cartoonist George Alexopoulos gave us the scenario on X Monday morning, with the trans miner saying: "I've always wanted to mine coal... as much as I've wanted to be a woman." The hateful, bigoted coal miners, however, respond: "Jesus says you aren't allowed! Git outta here! We hate you! Grr!" But when the mine collapses, “Fat Capitalist CEO” says: "Dammit! All our miners are trapped down there, and there are no men left to save them!" That’s when the trans miner appears, saying, "How about a woman?," and quickly saving the day. As “she” walks off into the sunset, a “white bigot” calls after her: "Wait! Thank you, trans miner. You're different than us, but dammit if you can't dig better than the best of us."

Another wrote: “I’m sorry I can’t stop laughing at how retarded this premise is lmao. A dude troons out and his DREAM is to get black lung, but is held back by this horrifyingly oppressive, patriarchal society which apparently can’t bring itself to NOT call him a woman and let him get lung cancer and cough up blood until he dies. No, he has to suffer and not dig for coal in the pitch blackness of the underground, and work in the kitchens with the womenfolk. Queen of Coal, indeed lmfaooo.”

But wait! Queen of Coal is not quite as absurd as it appears at first glance, because it is based on a true story! Yes, it seems that the new Netflix blockbuster tells the story of Carla Antonella Rodríguez, whom the Spanish-language Anfibia describes as “the first transgender woman miner in Río Turbio” in Argentina. Carla Antonella Rodríguez, who is, don’t forget, a man, “managed to break the myth that prohibited women from working inside the mine.”

It seems that because of local superstitions, “women could never apply for jobs inside the mine,” and people really did long to go down into the mines: “Those positions were always the most coveted since the salary was higher than for surface work.” And so a man who pretended to be a woman somehow broke the taboo against women working in the mines, and now the higher-paying mining jobs are open to women.

And so finally the left has found a coal miner it likes: a man who insists he is a woman. Remember back during the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton said: “I’m the only candidate which has a policy about how to bring economic opportunity using clean renewable energy as the key into coal country. Because we’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.”

No doubt if the miners in West Virginia and Pennsylvania would only start claiming they were women, leftists would regard them more favorably. If America is unfortunate and unwise enough to elect another Democrat president, coal miners would be well advised to start wearing dresses. Then they will not only avoid losing their livelihoods; they’ll be celebrated as heroes in the next Netflix blockbuster. Yet again, the heroic and much-lauded Carla Antonella Rodríguez demonstrates that he is a hero indeed, the veritable King of Coal.

