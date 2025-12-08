BREAKING: Alina Habba Resigns After Woke Court Campaign

Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba has agreed to comply with a controversial and politically biased ruling by resigning from her position in New Jersey, where she was bringing hard-hitting and much-needed justice to the woke state.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Habba wrote, “As a result of the Third Circuit’s ruling, and to protect the stability and integrity of the office which I love, I have decided to step down in my role as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.” She will still serve as the senior advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The Democrats will no doubt claim this as a major scalp, but Habba argued it is not: “[D]o not mistake compliance for surrender. This decision will not weaken the Justice Department, and it will not weaken me.”

Bondi also issued a statement. “Following the flawed Third Circuit decision disqualifying Alina Habba from performing her duties in the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of New Jersey, I am saddened to accept Alina's resignation," she said. "The Department of Justice will seek further review of this decision, and we are confident it will be reversed. Alina intends to return to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey if this occurs.”

The courts are claiming that the administration wrongly kept Habba in place after her interim appointment expired without Senate confirmation. Actually, she was denied the opportunity for a Senate hearing. Leftists love to rig the system. Unfortunately, in this case, their underhanded machinations worked.

