Gang Member Released by Biden Attacks ICE Officer

A suspected Tren de Aragua gang member previously released into the U.S. by the Biden administration committed a dangerous assault on a federal immigration officer.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Illinois successfully arrested Luis Jesus Acosta Gutierrez — an illegal alien from Venezuela and a suspected member of Tren de Aragua (TdA) — but not before he committed a vehicular attack on an officer. The officer was fortunately not injured. President Donald Trump has designated TdA a foreign terrorist organization. In contrast, the suspected gang member had received protected status from the Biden administration.

ICE officers tried to conduct a vehicle stop, per a press release, but Acosta responded by running an ICE officer’s vehicle into a tree. After this, Acosta continued his flight from officers on foot, eventually barricading himself into the apartment of an individual whom he did not know. Acosta did eventually put in an appearance on the balcony of the apartment, around which time a crowd of pro-crime, idiotic, leftist protesters interrupted officers’ efforts to negotiate with him.

The protestors, without in the least knowing or caring why Acosta was being pursued, threw rocks and bottles at ICE, once again endangering officers. The local police — Elgin PD — refused to help ICE against the violent protesters.

It took several hours for ICE to negotiate Acosta down. The press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not say whose apartment he had barricaded himself into at the time.

Attacks on ICE officers are up 1,153% over last year, fueled by extreme Democrat rhetoric that encourages illegal behavior to interfere with arrests of foreign criminals like Acosta. 18 U.S. Code § 115 states that anyone who “threatens to assault, kidnap, or murder, a United States official, a United States judge, a Federal law enforcement officer, or an official whose killing would be a crime” can be charged.

DHS emphasized how utterly irresponsible the Biden administration was in its dealings with Acosta. “This suspected TdA gang member was not only released into our country by the Biden administration but also granted Temporary Protected Status,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This yet again underscores the serious lack of vetting by Biden administration on the millions of aliens they allowed to come into the country.”

Of course, McLaughlin also noted the drastic change in policy since Acosta was first allowed into America. “Thankfully, under President Trump and Secretary Noem, this administration terminated his TPS, arrested him and removed him from our streets,” she said. “We are grateful all of our officers are safe after[ ]yet another vehicle was used as a weapon against them and more rioters threw rocks and bottles at them. Our officers are experiencing a more than 1150% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. This violence against law enforcement must end.”

Indeed. No federal immigration officer should face potential deadly attacks just for performing his duty.

