Hey, It Is Starting to Look as if Texas’ Gov. Abbott Has Started a Trend

Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started the ball rolling, designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) “foreign terrorist organizations.” While the establishment media complacently assured us that he couldn’t really do such a thing and that his proclamation would turn out to be meaningless, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had an altogether different reaction: he thought Abbott’s action was eminently worthy of emulation.

And so on Monday afternoon, DeSantis followed through, announcing that “EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations. Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support.” Bravo, Governor! All free people can hope that the governors of the 48 remaining states follow suit. Or at least the ones in states that still value the idea of the United States as a republic of free people.

This is because the Muslim Brotherhood, even as it has drastically increased its influence and activities in the United States over the past two decades, has been dedicated in its own words, according to a captured internal document, to “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within, and sabotaging its miserable house, so that it falls, and Allah’s religion reigns supreme over other religions.”

In accord with that, DeSantis’ executive order states that “the Society of Muslim Brothers (Muslim Brotherhood) was founded in Egypt in 1928 and has developed into a transnational network with a long history of engaging in or supporting violence, including political assassinations and terror attacks on civilians, for the purpose of establishing a world-wide Islamic caliphate and imposing its Islamist system of belief across the globe, including in the United States.”

The executive order adds that “the Muslim Brotherhood's Islamist ideology is irreconcilable with foundational American principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness reflected in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution, especially including the right to religious freedom and the equal protection of the laws.”

There is no doubt that Muslim Brotherhood activity in the United States is a threat to the principle of equal protection of the laws, although all those who have pointed this out have for years been drowned out with cries of “Islamophobia.” Islamic law, which the Brotherhood is dedicated to extending over as much of the globe as possible, including the United States, denies the equal value of each human being, and thus has no interest in equality of rights before the law.

Reliance of the Traveller, a classic manual of Islamic sacred law that bears the approval of al-Azhar, the great Islamic institution in Egypt (where the Muslim Brotherhood originated), explains matter-of-factly that “the indemnity for the death or injury of a woman is one-half the indemnity paid for a man. The indemnity paid for a Jew or Christian is one-third the indemnity paid for a Muslim. The indemnity paid for a Zoroastrian is one-fifteenth that of a Muslim.” (o4.9) This is, quite simply, because Islamic law values the lives of women and non-Muslims less than it does those of Muslim males.

DeSantis’ executive order also states that “CAIR was founded by persons connected to the Muslim Brotherhood and was created, in the words of persons affiliated with CAIR, as ‘an official U.S. cover representing the Islamic community’ to conceal ties to Islamic extremist groups,” and that “individuals associated with CAIR have been convicted of providing, and conspiring to provide, material support to designated terrorist organizations.”

Even worse, despite having been “designated as an unindicted co-conspirator by the United States Government in the largest terrorism-financing case in American history,” CAIR enjoys widespread mainstream acceptance. Witless or self-serving (or both) politicians court its favor, hoping CAIR top dogs will send the Muslim vote their way; even law enforcement officials consult CAIR officials, wishing to avoid the appearance of “Islamophobia.”

For its part, CAIR has used this influence to misdirect the national response to jihad violence, making it a de facto crime that can bring professional and even personal ruin to speak honestly about the motivating ideology behind that violence.

Finally, however, courtesy of Abbott and now DeSantis, there is some pushback against this sinister and dishonest organization. May many more governors see in these two a model for emulation.

The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR richly deserve what they're getting from Abbott and DeSantis, but the establishment media will without any doubt whatsoever portray them as victims of "Islamophobia."