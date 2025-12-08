For JB Pritzker, Resisting Trump Means Releasing Murderers and Pedophiles

Gov. JB Pritzker wants to be president, and if he's going to win the Democratic nomination in 2028, he needs to prove he's the most committed to resisting Trump. Apparently, that means releasing rapists, murderers, and pedophiles back onto Illinois streets—as long as they're illegal aliens.

ICE Director Todd Lyons just sent a letter to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul demanding that the state start honoring federal immigration detainers for criminal illegal aliens. The numbers are staggering and disturbing.

Illinois' failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 1,768 criminal illegal aliens since January 20. The crimes of these aliens include 5 homicides, 141 assaults, 23 burglaries, 4 robberies, 24 dangerous drugs offenses, 15 weapons offenses, and 10 sexual predatory offenses. There are currently 4,015 aliens in the custody of an Illinois jurisdiction with an active detainer. The crimes of these aliens include 51 homicides, 1,134 assaults, 107 burglaries, 36 robberies, 275 dangerous drugs offenses, 120 weapons offenses, and 813 sexual predatory offenses.

This isn't ICE's first attempt to get Illinois to cooperate. They sent a letter back in September requesting cooperation, but Raoul's office never even bothered to respond. Illinois joined California and New York in that distinction—three blue states too ideologically committed to sanctuary policies to care about public safety.

"Governor Pritzker and his fellow Illinois sanctuary politicians are releasing murderers, pedophiles, and kidnappers back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. She called on Pritzker and his administration "to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 4,000 criminal illegal aliens in Illinois' custody."

McLaughlin added, "It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans."

Make no mistake about it, these are the “worst of the worst,” and the Department of Homeland Security came with receipts. They pointed to the case of Victor Manuel Mendoza-Garcia, who was convicted on three counts of aggravated kidnapping for ransom and sentenced to 18 years. Illinois released him anyway, and ICE had to track him down and arrest him.

Guillermo Garcia-Porcayo was convicted of attempted murder with intent to kill and sentenced to 12 years. ICE lodged a detainer in 2018, but Illinois released him in June without notice. ICE removed him on July 15.

Amilcar Waldo Gonzalez-Jimenez had convictions for DUI, domestic battery, and criminal sexual assault, yet Illinois freed him despite a detainer. Juan Alberto Caro Marin sexually abused a family member and got six years. He was released despite a detainer. Jose Manuel Fuentes-Vargas sexually assaulted a victim under 13. He was released despite a detainer.

Leonardo Ignot-Osto, who illegally entered the U.S. at least four times, was convicted in September of child abduction and luring a victim under 17. Cook County released him despite a detainer, and ICE had to find and remove him on November 19. Jaime Mandujano-Nunez was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 17 years. Illinois released him despite multiple ICE detainers. Alfonso Batalla Garcia was convicted of attempted murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm, and aggravated kidnapping, yet Illinois still released him.

This is how Democrats show their resistance to Trump. Imagine being so committed to resisting Trump that you are willing to release murderers and pedophiles. Why would anyone do this? The answer is that Pritzker is betting Democratic primary voters will reward him in 2028. Chuck Schumer’s political career is in jeopardy because he had the audacity to vote against shutting down the government back in March. Pritzker wants to run for president and would rather free pedophiles and murderers than face the wrath of Democratic primary voters.

