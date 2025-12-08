New York Times Finally Admits Biden Border Crisis Was Intentional — Sort Of

The New York Times just admitted what conservatives have been shouting from the rooftops for years: Joe Biden's border crisis was not an accident.

In a piece examining Biden's immigration record, the Times concedes that he and his inner circle repeatedly ignored warnings and rejected internal recommendations that could have prevented the chaos at the southern border.

Advertisement

Yet even as the paper acknowledges this stunning failure, it still dances around the uncomfortable truth that the invasion was perfectly acceptable to Biden and his team until it started costing them elections.

Anger over illegal migration helped return Mr. Trump to the presidency, and he has enacted even more aggressive policies than those Mr. Biden first campaigned against. Mr. Trump has drawn outrage from Democrats by sending masked agents to target immigrants, often aided by National Guard soldiers. But a New York Times examination of Mr. Biden’s record found that he and his closest advisers repeatedly rebuffed recommendations that could have addressed the border crisis faster, and eased what became a potent issue for Mr. Trump as he sought to return to the White House and justify the aggressive tactics roiling American cities today.

The key quote here, of course, is that Biden and his advisors “repeatedly rebuffed recommendations that could have addressed the border crisis faster,” which is a euphemistic way of saying the border crisis was intentional.

Recommended: Grab Your Popcorn: Jasmine Crockett Is About to Crash and Burn

This pseudo mea culpa arrives only after years of record-shattering illegal border crossings, combined with the Biden administration denying the existence of a crisis, and the mainstream media amplifying those denials. Ironically, once polls showed immigration was a top concern of voters and that it was a positive issue for Donald Trump, the Biden administration started to act more seriously about border security, and even tried to blame Trump for the border situation.

Advertisement

While it’s good that the New York Times finally acknowledged the Biden administration’s role in the border crisis, the paper still frames Biden as merely slow or miscalculating, as if he stumbled into a crisis through sheer incompetence.

Yet as public concern over border security grew, partly in response to Mr. Biden’s own actions, his administration proved catastrophically slow to change course, former aides said. The president and his closest aides treated immigration as a distraction from other issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. Aides stressed that the Biden administration faced a steep challenge addressing a border crisis while adhering to outdated immigration laws. But they lamented that Mr. Biden never articulated a clear vision or pushed his cabinet secretaries to coordinate their efforts on immigration in the way that Mr. Trump has.

Of course, as Trump said earlier this year in his joint address to Congress, “The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation to secure the border — but it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

But it’s been obvious to those of us on the right that the Biden administration facilitated the border crisis, and only backtracked when the election loomed, and polls showed it was a problem for the Democratic ticket. For conservatives, this is validation of what they have been saying all along: The border disaster was not a bug; it was a feature. And if Democrats regain the presidency in the future, expect them to roll back Trump-era enforcement systematically once again, making the Biden surge look modest by comparison.

Advertisement

Biden’s open-border disaster was never a blunder, it was a choice—and the New York Times just proved conservatives right. PJ Media told this truth from day one. Stand with fearless conservative journalism: join PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off and help keep us alive. Don’t wait—America’s borders, and her future, are on the line.