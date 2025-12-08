Grab Your Popcorn: Jasmine Crockett Is About to Crash and Burn

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is expected to shake up the Senate race with a Monday announcement that she plans to run for the seat that Republican John Cornyn holds. If she officially files, Crockett will face off in the March 3 Democratic primary against state Rep. James Talarico. Meanwhile, Colin Allred, who ran against Sen. Ted Cruz two years ago and had hinted at another Senate run, is exiting the race to return to the House.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic primary, and polls suggest Crockett is likely to do so, will face the winner of the GOP primary between incumbent Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt.

“Voters are looking for someone who’s unapologetic in defending our values and who is plain spoken and knows how to speak the language of the everyday person,” said Kardal Coleman, chairman of the Dallas County Democratic Party, according to the Dallas Morning News. “All of them are going to be skilled campaigners and skilled communicators, but the person who can really exemplify what it means to be a Texas Democrat is going to have the most success.”

Candidates have until 6 p.m. Monday to file for the March 3 primaries. Crockett will make an official announcement on her political future at 4:30 p.m. Crockett, 44, is in her second term representing District 30 in the Dallas area. She won the seat in 2022 after the late trailblazing Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson hand-picked Crockett as her successor. Before Congress, Crockett served one term in the Texas House. She got there by winning an underdog campaign against former state Rep. Lorraine Birabil, D-Dallas. In Congress Crockett is known for her unabashed criticism of Trump and his allies. She’s had spats with U.S. Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Nancy Mace of South Carolina that went viral. Crockett was criticized in March for referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as “governor hot wheels” during a California dinner speech. Abbott has used a wheelchair since he was partially paralyzed as a young man in 1984 when a tree fell on him.

Jasmine Crockett has acquired a national profile and has strong name recognition, which is why polls show her ahead in the Democratic primary. She has also proven to be a prolific fundraiser, with more than $4.6 million in her congressional campaign account.

Despite being the frontrunner in the primary, not everyone is convinced that she’s ready for a promotion. “The more we learn about Jasmine Crockett, the more clear it is that she’s the worst possible candidate to run for Senate in Texas,” one Democratic strategist told Fox News Digital earlier this month. “Recent weeks have shown she’s just not ready for primetime.”

Earlier this month, Crockett found herself in yet another scandal when it was revealed that she had stiffed her luxury condo Homeowners’ association more than three grand while torching roughly $75,000 in donor cash on five-star hotels, limos, and resort getaways far from her district. She previously embarrassed herself by accusing Republicans of taking political donations from Jeffrey Epstein when it was not the late sex-trafficker, but a doctor who shared the same name.

Crockett previously stated that internal polling indicated she had a chance to win. However, past attempts by Democrats to win statewide elections there have not gone well. Donald Trump won Texas by 14 points in 2024, more than twice his 2020 margin. In a state where Republicans generally win statewide elections, believing Crockett could be truly competitive is absurd.

