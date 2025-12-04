Another Scandal for Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has found herself in yet another scandal, and this time it involves unpaid bills on her own luxury condo while she burns through tens of thousands of dollars in campaign cash on five-star hotels and limousine rides. Dallas County records reveal that Crockett has been carrying an unpaid lien of more than $3,000 on her upscale condominium for over a year, raising fresh questions about her judgment as she flirts with a Senate run.

Fox News Digital reports, “Progressive firebrand and rumored Senate candidate Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has had an unpaid lien balance of over $3,000 against her luxury condo in Dallas for over a year, according to county records reviewed.”

A notice of a lien filed on April 11, 2024, which is publicly available on the Dallas County Clerk’s website, shows that Crockett owes the Westside Condominium Association a total of $3,047.79. The notice said that Crockett "is in default in her obligation for payment of assessments and has failed and refused and continues to fail and refuse, despite demand upon her, to pay the Association assessments and related charges properly levied against the Property." The lien gives the Westside Condominium Association in Dallas a legal claim on the unit, preventing Crockett from selling or transferring the property until the debt is paid. The Dallas County Clerk’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday evening that there is no record of the lien being released, indicating Crockett has still not paid the overdue amount.

Crockett purchased the Dallas condo, located just north of downtown, back in May 2014, and it remains her registered voting address. HOA fees for the property reportedly range between $222 and $403. The complex boasts spa-like amenities, including a pool and clubhouse, all within a gated community. For someone pulling in a congressional salary of $174,000 a year, compared to the average Texan's annual income of $52,885, you'd think paying a few hundred bucks a month in HOA fees wouldn't be a problem.

But this is a Democrat we’re talking about after all.

Crockett’s latest FEC filings show she burned through nearly $75,000 in donor cash on luxury travel and security this year, hitting pricey hotels and chauffeured rides in cities far from her Dallas district. Her campaign shelled out more than $25,000 on upscale lodging and limousines alone, with charges at the Ritz-Carlton, the Luxury Collection, the West Hollywood Edition, the Times Square Edition, Las Vegas resorts, and multiple Martha’s Vineyard inns.

Crockett, a second-term progressive firebrand with a large national profile, has been teasing a run for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas. She told CNN last month that she would make a decision by Thanksgiving, but no announcement has yet materialized. The filing deadline for candidates is December 8. Over the weekend, she told MS Now that she is "closer to yes than no" about jumping into the race. But, one Democratic strategist thinks she’d be a disaster.

"The more we learn about Jasmine Crockett, the more clear it is that she’s the worst possible candidate to run for Senate in Texas," the strategist told Fox News Digital. "Recent weeks have shown she’s just not ready for primetime."

Recent years, frankly.

