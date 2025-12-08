Trump Honors the Blessed Mother on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception

American Catholics across the country felt pleasantly surprised when President Donald Trump released an unprecedented official document from the White House honoring "the faith, humility, and love of Mary, mother of Jesus" and her "freedom from original sin as the mother of God." Even more mind-blowing, the statement ended with the Hail Mary prayer. As a Catholic, this truly warmed my heart and made me even more thankful to have Trump as the commander-in-chief.

The president's statement opened with, "Today, I recognize every American celebrating December 8 as a Holy Day honoring the faith, humility, and love of Mary, mother of Jesus and one of the greatest figures in the Bible." The fact that the White House wrote this down in an official document is beyond remarkable. The Blessed Mother is essential to our salvation—not as the one who actually saved us (that was Jesus Christ, of course), but because Mary's "yes" to God allowed God the Son to take on her flesh and be born into the world so He could complete the work of our redemption.

The statement continued, "On the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Catholics celebrate what they believe to be Mary’s freedom from original sin as the mother of God. She first entered recorded history as a young woman when, according to Holy Scripture, the Angel Gabriel greeted her in the village of Nazareth with news of a miracle: 'Hail, favored one! The Lord is with you,' announcing that 'you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall name him Jesus.'"

Some biblical scholars believe Mary may have been as young as 15 years old—possibly even younger—when the Holy Spirit came upon her and she conceived the Lord Jesus. How many 15-year-olds do you know who are physically, mentally, and spiritually mature enough to take care of any child, let alone the Creator of the universe come in human flesh? Her strength testifies to the work God began in her at her immaculate conception and the fullness of grace He bestowed on her.

For those unfamiliar with the term "immaculate conception," it refers to God applying the future redemptive work of Christ on the Cross to Mary, in full, at the moment of her conception. This means she entered life without sin and committed no sin during her extraordinary time on earth. God made this reality possible—not Mary herself.

The statement added, "In one of the most profound and consequential acts of history, Mary heroically accepted God’s will with trust and humility: 'Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word.' Mary’s decision forever altered the course of humanity. Nine months later, God became man when Mary gave birth to a son, Jesus, who would go on to offer his life on the Cross for the redemption of sins and the salvation of the world."

Trump’s statement continued, "For nearly 250 years, Mary has played a distinct role in our great American story. In 1792, less than a decade after the end of the Revolutionary War, Bishop John Carroll—the first Catholic bishop in the United States and cousin of signer of the Declaration of Independence Charles Carroll—consecrated our young Nation to the mother of Christ. Less than a quarter-century later, Catholics attributed General Andrew Jackson’s stunning victory over the British in the climactic Battle of New Orleans to Mary. Every year, Catholics celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving in New Orleans on January 8 in memory of Mary’s assistance in saving the city."

The conclusion of the statement declared, "Today, we look to Mary once again for inspiration and encouragement as we pray for an end to war and for a new and lasting era of peace, prosperity, and harmony in Europe and throughout the world. In her honor, and on a day so special to our Catholic citizens, we remember the sacred words that have brought aid, comfort, and support to generations of American believers in times of need: Hail, Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen."

The Blessed Mother offers the antidote to much of the poison infecting our culture, especially modern feminism, which has damaged the family and helped normalize abortion. If you're Catholic, be sure to attend Mass today and thank God for the gift of salvation that became possible through the Mother of our Lord.

