The Morning Briefing: Schumer's Shutdown Did Not Go Well for Him

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is away judging a "Guy Fieri Cook-Alike" contest.

Apparently, the restrooms at the national parks will be open again. Other government-ish stuff will be back as well. For those of us who aren't fans of the federal bureaucracy, that's definitely some mixed blessing news. Yes, I know that some things are essential, but we're all aware that much of the federal behemoth is unnecessary.

Advertisement

This is from Matt:

After weeks of posturing, sound bites, and hashtags, Senate Democrats folded like a cheap lawn chair. The government will reopen after a handful of Democrats finally agreed to vote with Republicans to end the shutdown—without giving Chuck Schumer and his caucus anything close to a win. This is what capitulation looks like, and the left knows it. The deal is simple. Schumer’s caucus agreed to advance a package of spending bills that will reopen the government and extend funding through January. That’s it.

This went on for far too long because Chuck Schumer thought that he could use his flying monkeys in the mainstream media to spin it as the Republicans' fault. Dems were hoping that the Republicans would do what the old GOP would and blink, allowing them to keep spending money on Obamacare subsidies.

His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama is still finding ways to muck up the works all these years later.

It didn't work out that way, of course. The Chuckster doesn't play hardball as well as some of his predecessors in Senate leadership. Over on the House side of things, Hakeem Jefferies isn't any sharper. The Democrats rushed into this shutdown driving a clown car with no brakes. Or, as Matt wrote, the Democrats "...lit the fire, watched it burn, and then walked out pretending it was all part of the plan."

Advertisement

The Dem Senators who voted with the Republicans knew that this wasn't going to end well for them. One of them was Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who's been fed up with the shutdown for well over a week now.

One big reason that this hasn't gone according to Schumer's plans is that the Dems don't have the power to craft false narratives that they used to. Their propaganda partners in the MSM. have lost a lot of juice in the last nine years. Not only has President Trump been kneecapping them this whole time, he's also given the rest of the Republican Party some spine.

Watching the lefties freak out over the prospect of the shutdown ending on Republicans' terms has been a lot of fun. Our sister site Twitchy has some good ones here. Here's one:

Caving on a deal that doesn’t fix health care is, and always has been, a giant betrayal of the American people.



Hold the line. Save health care. I’m a NO on anything that doesn’t extend ACA subsidies. https://t.co/w1UYTZdLb6 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 9, 2025

Why are they always talking about fixing Obamacare? I thought that Obamacare itself fixed everything.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune handled the shutdown masterfully, running circles around Chuck Schumer. Even if the major players in the MSM wanted to spin this for the Democrats, they haven't been given much to work with.

Advertisement

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Shutdown Deal Reportedly Reached

Democrats Finally Caved and Lost Everything in the Shutdown Showdown

Make it stop. Police Officer Under Investigation for Calling a Man a Man

Chicago Man Shoots at Border Officers as Violence Grows

J6 Pipe Bomber Identified? The Blaze Claims It Found a Match

Mamdani Goes to Pro-Hamas Mosque Where Imam Called Oct. 7 ‘Silver Lining’

Politico Just Discovered What Rubio’s Been Saying All Year About 2028

Yeah...no. China Demands U.S. Nuclear Disarmament, Refuses Reciprocal Actions

Wow, the Kimmels Are Worse People Than I Thought

Soviet Refugee ‘Devastated’ by Mamdani Victory

Billy Bob Thornton to Hollywood: Just Shut Up

Heartbreaking: 100-Year-Old WWII British Vet Says Sacrifice Wasn’t Worth It

From Kent to Mattingly : The Stars Who Deserve Their Day in Cooperstown

Born Perfect: The Girlboss and the Death of Growth

The Latest Teen Craze Has a Dark Edge

Health Officials Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches on Family Farm For Bird Flu

Advertisement

New York City Braces for Police Exodus, Thanks to Zohran Mamdani

The Christian Genocide the Media Is Covering Up: Nigeria’s Hidden War

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All

Hakeem Jeffries and Bernie Sanders' Reaction to Shutdown Deal Says Everything

Two MLB Pitchers Charged in Sports Betting and Money Laundering Conspiracy

Trump Tariffs Will Pay $2,000 Check to Many Americans, President Says

Rebutting the Defense of 'Gun-Free Zones' on Public Transportation

Libertarian Agentine President Milei Expands Gun Rights

GOA Wins Big Against Memphis Gun Control Ordinances

The Anti-Communist Film Festival: 'Dreaming Against the World'

Sunday Smiles

Newsom: I 'Hate' Politicians Who Lie (Except for Biden)

Watch: Sean Duffy Wrecks Katie Porter With Ideal Response to Her Attack Over Air Travel

America First Armada Now Surging to Counter Drug Traffickers

DNC Chair Gets Owned During Interview Over Schumer Shutdown as New Poll Shows How Deep Dems' Issues Get

BBC Heads Resign over Doctored Trump January 6 Video

Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has died

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Half a Skull, Full of Trouble

Curious Apologists Emerge to Eulogize the Late Dick Cheney

Advertisement

The ACA: We Were Warned

Predator Watch: The Coyotes Living Among Us

When Miss Brown Saved Thanksgiving

Zohran Mamdani: Stupid or Evil?

‘F***ing Jew’: Lefties Protest Arrest of Violent Criminal, Issuing Threats as Violent as Illegal’s Acts

Can Republicans Stop the Surge of the Radical Left in Time?

When the Irish Troubles Took a Vacation

When the Irish Troubles Took a Vacation

Around the Interwebz

Could ‘Monday Night Football’ Help End YouTube TV-Disney Carriage Fight?

Party like it's 1969. Blue Origin will ‘move heaven and Earth’ to help NASA reach the Moon faster, CEO says

Quiz: If You Can Name All 10 Stephen King Adaptations, You’re a True Horror Fan

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/09/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2025 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The New York Times

New Media: Just the News

Secondary Print: Financial Times

Radio: ABC

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral meeting with the President of Syria

Oval Office

Closed Press

3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Swearing-in Ceremony for the Ambassador to the Republic of India

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.