The Morning Briefing: Schumer's Shutdown Did Not Go Well for Him

Apparently, the restrooms at the national parks will be open again. Other government-ish stuff will be back as well. For those of us who aren't fans of the federal bureaucracy, that's definitely some mixed blessing news. Yes, I know that some things are essential, but we're all aware that much of the federal behemoth is unnecessary.
After weeks of posturing, sound bites, and hashtags, Senate Democrats folded like a cheap lawn chair. The government will reopen after a handful of Democrats finally agreed to vote with Republicans to end the shutdown—without giving Chuck Schumer and his caucus anything close to a win.
This is what capitulation looks like, and the left knows it.
The deal is simple. Schumer’s caucus agreed to advance a package of spending bills that will reopen the government and extend funding through January.
That’s it.
This went on for far too long because Chuck Schumer thought that he could use his flying monkeys in the mainstream media to spin it as the Republicans' fault. Dems were hoping that the Republicans would do what the old GOP would and blink, allowing them to keep spending money on Obamacare subsidies.
His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama is still finding ways to muck up the works all these years later.
It didn't work out that way, of course. The Chuckster doesn't play hardball as well as some of his predecessors in Senate leadership. Over on the House side of things, Hakeem Jefferies isn't any sharper. The Democrats rushed into this shutdown driving a clown car with no brakes. Or, as Matt wrote, the Democrats "...lit the fire, watched it burn, and then walked out pretending it was all part of the plan."
The Dem Senators who voted with the Republicans knew that this wasn't going to end well for them. One of them was Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who's been fed up with the shutdown for well over a week now.
One big reason that this hasn't gone according to Schumer's plans is that the Dems don't have the power to craft false narratives that they used to. Their propaganda partners in the MSM. have lost a lot of juice in the last nine years. Not only has President Trump been kneecapping them this whole time, he's also given the rest of the Republican Party some spine.
Watching the lefties freak out over the prospect of the shutdown ending on Republicans' terms has been a lot of fun. Our sister site Twitchy has some good ones here. Here's one:
Caving on a deal that doesn’t fix health care is, and always has been, a giant betrayal of the American people.— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 9, 2025
Hold the line. Save health care. I’m a NO on anything that doesn’t extend ACA subsidies. https://t.co/w1UYTZdLb6
Why are they always talking about fixing Obamacare? I thought that Obamacare itself fixed everything.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune handled the shutdown masterfully, running circles around Chuck Schumer. Even if the major players in the MSM wanted to spin this for the Democrats, they haven't been given much to work with.
Good morning.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2W3K1THis1— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 8, 2025
Yard in Yerevan #artbots #sarian pic.twitter.com/bvVR12xeMF— Martiros Sarian (@artistsarian) November 10, 2025
