Billy Bob Thornton to Hollywood: Just Shut Up

Have any of you watched the TV show Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore? It's one of those shows that intrigues me, but I haven't gotten around to checking it out yet. Thornton was on ManningCast last week — that's Peyton and Eli's "Monday Night Football" show — and I was impressed with how down-to-earth he was. He didn't act inauthentic or like he just wanted to promote himself or gain attention. He just sounded like a regular guy talking about football.

That endeared him to me, but something he said while appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast recently made me like him even more. He told Hollywood to stop preaching their political messages at awards shows. Like the rest of us, he's over it.

First of all, Thornton said he's kind of over awards shows because they're basically meaningless now. Agreed. He said that he won some back when they still kind of meant something, "But these days, I just look at it as like, 'Oh, OK, we're gonna go over here and, you know, have some dry chicken breast and green beans, you know, and we'll listen to people get up there and pontificate about how awesome they are.'"

He also thinks that if a celebrity is truly honored by an award, they should get up and thank the people who got them to that point in their careers, not carry on about whatever political cause they support or virtue signal.

"There's a time and place for that," he said, adding:

Don't go up there and talk about saving the badgers in Wisconsin or something, you know what I'm saying? And people would argue and say, 'Well, no, because I have a voice and because everybody knows me. This is a great platform for me to put this out there.'



Well, how about this? If you have a billion dollars, and you want to save the badgers, f***ing save them. I mean, you got plenty of money to save the badgers, trust me. That is not, that's barely gonna cut into your budget.

Rogan agreed with him, saying that it's like "saying how special you are because you're really concerned about people in Sudan or whatever" and how these people really want "to let everybody know that you're an amazing person."

Thornton admitted, "I donate to a lot of charities, mainly children’s stuff. But nobody knows it. I don’t go to the award show and talk about it while I’m getting my award."

He also praised comedian Ricky Gervais, who, while hosting previous awards shows, didn't make a lot of Hollywood friends due to his willingness to speak up for the people at home who are tired of celebrity high horse. "It’s like Ricky Gervais said … ‘look, come up here, accept your little award, and f*** off,'" he said. "Unless you have really studied stuff and know about a subject fully, who the hell would want to listen to an actor or musician talk about politics? Are we supposed to follow this? If we are, what if they lead you down the wrong road?"

BASED SANTA:



Billy Bob Thornton rips into Hollywood actors who constantly talk about politics. pic.twitter.com/RTEkOpCsrE — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) November 8, 2025

Well said, sir. I think I'll check Landman out this week.

