The Duchess Demands a Standing Ovation

It's been a while since I've dunked on our dear Meghan Markle, American Duchess of Nothing, but she's been ramping up her obnoxiousness and delusions of grandeur lately, and I needed a little break from narco-terrorists and commies. So, let's see what Megs and her half-witted, henpecked hubby have been up to, shall we?

If you haven't heard, Meghan and Harry are on the Los Angeles baseball bandwagon. The Dodgers faced the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, which ended after the Dodgers won game seven on Saturday. Meghan and Harry, who are not usually ones to let something happen without inserting themselves into the middle of it, were spotted in the stands during at least one game with their shiny new Dodgers hats on.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy date night at Dodgers’ World Series game https://t.co/OJvH83Vdk4 pic.twitter.com/ytG2HDrlLE — Page Six (@PageSix) October 29, 2025

A lot of people are picking this apart because while Markle has attended Major League Baseball games in the past, her choice of clothing leads one to believe that she's a Blue Jays fan. She's even been spotted in a Blue Jays cap at random times by the paparazzi. After all, she lived in Canada for a while when she had an actual acting job, and she seems to dislike the United States. However, since she's started her new Netflix show in which she tells people how to take pretzels out of one bag and put them into another, all while correcting Hollywood actresses on how to address her by her royal name, she's really leaned into this whole "California Girl" vibe, so I'm sure she saw this as a way to push her image.

#MeghanMarkle used to “be” a Toronto BlueJays fan. I guess she follows whatever serves her at that moment. She really has no idea who she is. #MeghanIsTheProblem #MeghanMarkleIsAConArtist pic.twitter.com/JfMcfF5kIr — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) October 29, 2025

Plus, there's the fact that Harry is actually a part of the monarchy that reigns over Canada, so why not pull for his home team? But I'm not going to hold this against them. I own gear for every team Peyton Manning ever played for as that's where my loyalty lay for a major chunk of my life, and well, if my family reigned over Canada, I'd probably distance myself, too. It's the most embarrassing of countries.

The crowd booed them when they made an appearance on the Jumbotron, and many were offended that sports legends like Magic Johnson and Sandy Koufax sat behind them, but that's not the real controversy here. The real controversy is what happened after their "date night" at Dodger Stadium.

On Saturday night, Meghan posted a video of the couple supposedly watching game seven with their friend Kelly McKee Zajfen. When the Dodgers won, the two women jumped up and down in celebration while Harry sat and appeared unbothered. But everyone from social media users to select members of the MSM have called Meghan out for faking the celebration.

First of all, who has a camera conveniently set up to record themselves watching the end of a baseball game? Second, if Harry is such a big Dodgers fan, why was he just kind of sitting there? Many are also saying that Meghan was wearing the same outfit that she was spotted wearing the day before, so they believe the video wasn't even filmed on Saturday. I can't vouch for that — I don't care enough to look into it, and I wear pretty much the same thing every day when I'm working from home, so it's possible she just wore the same thing two days in a row.

Zajfen, perhaps in an effort to shut the naysayers up — seriously, this story was all over the media on Sunday — posted to her own Instagram account something about Harry being a Blue Jays fan...which is funny considering he was wearing a Dodgers hat a few days prior. Either way, I guess Meghan isn't getting her acting fix with any real work these days, so she had to stage her own show.

One X user had the best line, which I think pretty much sums up this whole situation: "This is peak level cringe. Imagine a former Royal Prince Harry has been reduced to a being an unpaid ‘extra’ in his wife’s deluded fantasy world."

Here's the video if you want to watch for yourself:

Totally normal to set a camera up recording yourself for another forced narrative when you’re Meghan Markle. Cringe-o-rama again. pic.twitter.com/vsfs7gN5Vp — Lauren The Insider (@laurenKLfarrow) November 3, 2025

I'll admit that I found all of that a little boring — we already know Meghan likes to play pretend — but all of that seems to have led to another story about the "Duchess" resurfacing in some media circles this week. It comes from claims in royal biographer Tom Bower's 2023 book Revenge about Meghan's stint as ambassador for the charity World Vision.

Before she met Harry, Meghan reportedly agreed to be a part of a documentary about building water wells in Rwanda, which meant she would have to fly to the country to participate. Bower claims that rather than actually help the people in Rwanda, she used the trip as an opportunity to promote herself as a humanitarian.

Meghan not only insisted on flying first-class to Africa, but she also brought a hair and makeup stylist and fashion photographer along. She then turned her visit with children from an impoverished village into a photo shoot. The documentary's producer, Brenda Surminski, eventually had to drop out because Meghan had eaten up the budget with her demands, and Surminski said that Markle had "opportunistically orchestrated the trip to pose as a philanthropist."

So, there you have it. Meghan pretends to be a lot of things — Dodgers fan, humanitarian, a victim, the reincarnation of Princess Diana — but in reality, the only thing we know she is for sure is inauthentic.

P.S. I know there will be a portion of you who take time to click and comment "who cares?" Save yourselves the trouble. Despite the "I don't care" crowd, I get more (mostly) positive emails when I write about the royals than I do on just about any other topic.

