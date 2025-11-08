J6 Pipe Bomber Identified? The Blaze Claims It Found a Match

The Blaze claims that its forensic analysis, confirmed by intelligence sources, has finally found a potential match for the long-unidentified Jan. 6 pipe bomber.

The outlet insisted that a software algorithm that experts utilized narrowed down the identity of the masked pipe bomber to Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, a former U.S. Capitol Police officer who in mid-2021 went to work security detail for the CIA. The FBI has yet to confirm or deny the identification.

Ironically, the same intelligence agencies that managed to track down practically every individual who was within a few miles of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and many more who were not present that day, have yet to announce they could identify the suspicious individual who planted the pipe bomb. Authorities discovered the pipe bombs planted near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) in 2021, but despite security camera footage, have yet to identify a suspect. Regardless of the accuracy of this new allegation, it is very important that the FBI finally identify who did plant the bombs.

Kerkhoff’s home appeared to be under surveillance yesterday, and police pulled over The Blaze’s editor-in-chief Christopher Bedford after he paused to observe the residence, the outlet reported.

The Blaze explained:

A software algorithm that analyzes walking parameters including flexion (knee bend), hip extension, speed, step length, cadence, and variance rated Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, 31, of Alexandria, Va., as a 94% match to the bomb suspect shown on video from Jan. 5, 2021. The veteran analyst who ran the analysis for Blaze News said that based on visual observations the program can struggle with, he personally pegged the match at closer to 98%… Two other sources familiar with gait analysis who viewed the video comparison and the software analysis told Blaze News they concurred that the video samples matched the gait of the gray-hoodie-wearing suspect.

FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin argued there was a deliberate FBI coverup. “The FBI put us one door away from the pipe bomber within days of January 6, and we were deliberately pulled away for no logical or logically investigative reason,” he recalled.

At the time, Seraphin was surveilling an Air Force civilian employee tied to the suspect, but when he requested to go talk with the man, he was pulled off the detail.

Surveillance footage from Jan. 6 at the Capitol shows Kerkhoff and other Capitol Police using kinetic-impact projectiles on the crowd, The Blaze added, noting these are considered “less lethal.” Kerkhoff was a training officer for such weapons.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reacted to the allegations in a comment to The Blaze, saying, “I had no knowledge that it was being carried out, nor were they carrying it out with any authorization from the chief's office. I’m unaware of any legitimate reason that any Capitol Police or other law enforcement officer would be involved in the planting of those pipe bombs.”

There were 274 federal plants in the crowd at the Capitol on Jan. 6, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the pipe bomb suspect were also a federal employee. The FBI is expected to release more details on its investigation in the coming days.

