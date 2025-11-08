Cornell University Reaches Agreement with Trump Administration

The Trump-Bondi Department of Justice (DOJ) has finally reached an agreement with woke, antisemitic Cornell University to unfreeze federal funds in exchange for significant reforms at the university.

The agreement includes a massive investment in agricultural research and payouts to the federal government. Cornell is also required to provide all of its employees with the guidelines prohibiting DEI-style discrimination.

“The Trump Administration has secured another transformative commitment from an Ivy League institution to end divisive DEl policies,” declared U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in a press release Friday. “Thanks to this deal with Cornell and the ongoing work of DOJ, HHS, and the team at ED, U.S. universities are refocusing their attention on merit, rigor, and truth seeking – not ideology. These reforms are a huge win in the fight to restore excellence to American higher education and make our schools the greatest in the world.”

Cornell University is to invest $30 million through the year 2028 in research programs related to agriculture/farming. This, the DOJ press release argued, will support American farmers by helping achieve lower production costs and greater efficiency.

Cornell will additionally pay thirty million dollars to the United States over the next three years. The university agrees to provide the Department of Justice’s “Guidance for Recipients of Federal Funding Regarding Unlawful Discrimination” as a training resource to faculty and staff, and will continued to conduct annual surveys to evaluate the campus climate for Cornell students. The university also agrees to comply with lawful requests from the United States related to foreign funding sources.

The agreement involves the Department of Health and Human Services, too. “The Trump Administration is actively dismantling the ability of elite universities to discriminate based on race or religion,” stated HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “The DOJ’s agreement with Cornell strengthens protections for students against antisemitism and all other forms of discrimination.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ Civil Rights Division celebrated the deal as a win for fairness and civil rights. “As a result of securing this groundbreaking settlement between the United States and Cornell, applicants and students will receive fair and equal treatment as required by our civil rights laws, and American farmers will have expanded opportunity for agricultural development and productivity,” said Dhillon.

She added, “The Cornell agreement exhibits this administration’s deep commitment to vigilantly enforce our federal civil rights laws on college campuses, and ensure that American universities manage taxpayer dollars responsibly.”

The official Cornell student newspaper just ran a graphic showing a blood-drenched Star of David with a Nazi SS symbol scrawled inside of it.



Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/4ZE5Qn7XMI — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) October 23, 2025

Cornell in August had to make serious cutbacks to hiring and budget amidst the loss of federal funding, as the university stalled implementing reforms. In October, the university’s student newspaper caused controversy by publishing a professor’s artwork with Nazi imagery. It appears that since then, the university decided it needed the money more than it needed the woke ideology, so one hopes that it will actually live up to its agreement.

