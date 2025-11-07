China Demands U.S. Nuclear Disarmament, Refuses Reciprocal Actions

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), America’s number one enemy, is calling on the United States to cut down on nuclear stockpiles while openly insisting China will certainly not follow any such plan itself.

The outrageous comments come soon after Donald Trump went to China to formulate a trade deal, and after Trump said that he had discussed nuclear disarmament — which would be an excessively foolish move on our part — with China and Russia. The CCP is also currently mobilizing its military on a large scale across China, and it is unclear whether the mobilization is for show, preparatory to an invasion of Taiwan, or even possibly aimed at the United States.

Don’t forget that during the Cold War, Soviet Russia violated arms control agreements. Even when they make promises to disarm, Communist governments cannot be trusted. But in this case, the mass murdering CCP is not even bothering to make empty promises. Rather, the CCP is making threats — as usual.

Chinese state propaganda outlet Global Times, which loves to threaten open war against Taiwan and America, relayed the genocidal government’s hypocritical and dangerous position on Nov. 7:

In response to a media inquiry on that if China could confirm - after US President Donald Trump recently said he had discussed denuclearization with the leaders of China and Russia - whether China's position on the matter has changed, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has already set out its position on this question multiple times. China's nuclear forces are not on the same scale as those of the US and Russia; it would be unfair, unreasonable and impractical at this stage to require China to join nuclear arms-control talks, she said.

The CCP asserted that it is not being hypocritical because the United States has the biggest nuclear arsenal in the world, which, according to our enemies, makes it our responsibility to weaken ourselves before they might just possibly consider reciprocating, though probably not.

Global Times lectured inanely:

As the country with the largest nuclear arsenal, the US should earnestly fulfill its special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament, further and substantially reduce its nuclear stockpile, and create conditions for achieving comprehensive and complete nuclear disarmament, Mao said.

If there’s anything that emphasizes how much we should avoid nuclear disarmament, it’s the CCP’s rhetoric and behavior. The government, with 500 million victims and counting, which runs the world‘s most oppressive dictatorship, which openly states its goals of world domination, and which told its people in 2019 it was entering a war phase with the U.S., is a threat.

The CCP resurrected the Chinese title of “Middle Kingdom” because it views itself as the center of the world. Yes, it likes to blowhard and bluster, but on the other hand, it has already bought off many of our schools, institutions, and even politicians in the United States. Military buildup is also a huge focus of China’s new Five-Year Plan. And if one thing is certain, it is that the CCP is more arrogant than ever.

