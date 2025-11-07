Former Air Traffic Controller Slams FAA Amid Shutdown Cutbacks

A former traffic controller says the Democrat-induced shutdown isn’t the biggest problem behind the cutback in flights across the country; rather, the woke Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is.

On Fox Business' The Bottom Line on Thursday, Michael Pearson emphasized that, rather than the FAA having problems, it creates problems. Yes, the official news is that the FAA is cutting back 10% on airplane travel at major United States airports after pressure from air traffic controllers during the ongoing government shutdown, but the problems go much, much deeper than that.

In fact, as a side note, we might say that having our entire airline system dependent on a federal bureaucracy is in and of itself a massive mistake.

Pearson referred to the Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy in noting that the Trump administration inherited a disastrous bureaucracy, “The mess that Secretary Duffy was left with, unfortunately, he's in a situation where he is relying on people in the FAA – the very same people who created the messes over the last 30 years, actually, a failed NextGen program, billions of dollars spent, and have wasted and pilfered money.”

Therefore, Pearson said, “Secretary Duffy needs to pull away from the legacy FAA deep state bureaucrats that created this mess and get some outside counseling on how to really fix it. There are people out there that can do it. He's certainly not gonna find the answers and fishing in the same well where the deceit and fraud came from.”

The problem goes back much farther than the Biden administration, Pearson emphasized. “DEI ideologues… decided that the color of the controller was more important than the competency of the controller,” he stated. “This happened in 2011 through 2014. So the 3,000 to 3,500 air traffic controllers that we need, and we've needed for over 10 years, are directly related to and correlated to the disastrous policy of the Obama administration.”

The very employees who ought to be setting the standards and displaying competency years in the making are actually unqualified, and meanwhile, the FAA is short of employees, too. “That's leading to fatigue,” Pearson added. “You have 3,500 less traffic controllers, some of the major facilities are understaffed, not all, but some of them are. But I know for a fact the controllers have been working in some facilities six days a week, eight to 10 hours a day.”

Ultimately, Pearson added, the Trump administration “was given an absolute mess, and they're going to have to talk to individuals and get people outside the beltway who know how to fix it if they ever want to succeed. I do believe they're trying to do the right things. I don't believe they are going in the right direction at this time, because again, they're relying on legacy folks who created the issues.”

Fox Business noted: "The shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, has forced about 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay."

All so that Democrats can demand healthcare for illegal aliens and pork for corrupt foreign entities.