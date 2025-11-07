Self-Deporting Dad Wants to Bring His Kid With Him, School District Said No — to Defy ICE

It was never about families. An illegal alien father in Indiana who agreed to self-deport was supposed to have his child with him. The Indianapolis school district said no, just so it could thumb its nose at ICE.

Democrats are perfectly happy for children to be trafficked and shipped all around the country to suspicious individuals not related to them, which is how the Biden administration lost track of over 320,000 children. But if an illegal alien father wants to take his child with him as he leaves America, or if immigration authorities say families should be kept together in deportation, leftists scream bloody murder. It was never about children or families; it was always ideological and about increasing leftists’ power and control over people’s lives. Indiana’s attorney general is therefore suing the Indianapolis school district because of its sanctuary policies.

In an official video, which highlighted the story of the self-deporting father and his child, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) and Chad Wolf announced their case. Wolf was formerly the acting secretary of Homeland Security and is now executive vice president of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI). AFPI is a special counsel in the case to stop school district “policies that hamstring ICE’s ability to keep our schools safe from criminal illegal aliens.”

BREAKING: Todd Rokita, the Attorney General of Indiana, announced a major lawsuit against @IPSSchools for IGNORING immigration law and INTERFERING with ICE.



Earlier this year, an illegal alien father who VOLUNTARILY decided to self-deport, asked for his child to come with him.… pic.twitter.com/uuMhjcOFh4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2025

Wolf concurred: “Sanctuary policies and schools put Indiana children and neighborhoods at risk, and we're here to tell you what we're doing about it and why it matters to every Hoosier.”

Rokita clarified that Indiana's sanctuary law “prohibits local government entities from restricting their cooperation with federal immigration authorities like ICE and from interfering with federal immigration enforcement. IPS currently maintains policies, unfortunately, that frustrate ICE.”

Rokita is suing Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) to force them to share information and comply with ICE. “Schools are sacred places where our children should be safe and not places where illegal aliens should be sheltered,” Wolf said. “We've seen it elsewhere, right? MS-13 gang members sitting in high school classrooms, or in Iowa, where we had a school superintendent who was an illegal alien.”

Rokita chimed in:

Just this January, IPS interfered with ICE’s efforts to deport a student whose father had already voluntarily agreed to leave the country. That is exactly the kind of interference with federal immigration enforcement that Indiana's anti-sanctuary law is meant to stop. The anti-sanctuary law gives my office the authority to sue any local entity that obstructs ICE and that is exactly what we are doing. We’re fighting to make sure our schools are places of learning, not lawlessness.

Unfortunately, lawlessness is the leftists’ specialty.

