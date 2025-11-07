Politico Just Discovered What Rubio’s Been Saying All Year About 2028

Here's a perfect example of why I've started ignoring the MSM on most topics, especially when they start pulling out the "anonymous sources."

In today's episode of "We Already Knew That," Politico has "discovered" that Secretary of State Marco Rubio thinks Vice President JD Vance would make a great candidate for president in 2028. The article entitled, "Vance is the frontrunner for 2028, Rubio privately confides," which apparently took two people to write, starts out:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is privately telling confidants that JD Vance is the frontrunner for the 2028 Republican nomination and that he’d support the vice president if he chose to run, according to two people close to the administration. Rubio’s private comments are a vivid example of how some Republicans are already gaming out a post-Trump succession battle, less than one year into the president’s term.

First of all, what's this "how some Republicans are already gaming out a post-Trump succession battle" nonsense? Both parties are working on their 2028 game plan. They'd be stupid not to. It's just that the GOP has decent candidates, while Democrats have... um, Gavin Newsom? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? I guess. Jasmine Crockett? I really don't know. Maybe Politico should be writing about that because I am obviously out of the loop.

Second of all, Rubio has said this publicly plenty of times. This is not an "exclusive." To the authors' credit, they do casually mention this about two-thirds of the way through the column. But they went on to quote three anonymous people as if this made the story worth writing.

'No one expects Marco to resign from the Cabinet and start taking potshots at the sitting vice president,' said a second person familiar with the dynamic and granted anonymity to discuss the highly sensitive situation. 'Beyond that, they’re friends.'

Donald Trump has joked about Vance or Rubio being the nominee in 2028 and even suggested that they'd make a great ticket together, which is a popular idea with many voters. And every time an interviewer presents Rubio with the idea of him being the 2028 nominee, he graciously redirects the person and mentions Vance.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just said a JD VANCE-MARCO RUBIO 2028 presidential ticket would be strong!



"We have JD. Marco is great."



"If they formed a group, it would be unstoppable."



"They don't. They have Jasmine Crockett, AOC, low-IQ." 😂



Make it happen! pic.twitter.com/PDJx4yUQaz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2025

Heck, I know I've reported on it several times. Here's an article from July: Marco Rubio's Plans for 2028 Might Surprise You.

And last month, during an interview on Fox News Sunday, the host asked Rubio point-blank if he would run for office in 2028 if Trump wanted him to. Rubio responded:

Well, the next Republican nominee, I believe, will be Vice President Vance if he chooses to run. And he's a good friend of mine, and he's doing a great job.

I guess the folks at Politico don't watch a lot of Fox News or read a lot of PJ Media. The article even takes a closer look at the "potential rivals'" relationship, something both men have talked about at length. Spoiler alert: They're good friends who respect each other.

We can debate all we like, but the fact is that in poll after poll, Vance is the person who GOP voters want as their nominee. There is some talk of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) as well, and every time I so much as mention Rubio in an article, several of y'all say you wouldn't mind him running.

We're way too far out to know exactly what will happen, and a lot could change in the coming year or two, but the way things are going, it does look like Vance is the most likely option. Personally, I'm totally okay with that. He's not afraid to say what's on his mind, much like Trump, and I think we need to keep that going. I also think his youth appeals to millennial and Gen Z voters, which is important.

And this will come as a shock to those of you who read my articles, but I don't actually want Rubio to be Vance's VP. It's kind of a downgrade from where he is now.



I think he's better off staying exactly where he is at the State Department for another round because he's done a damn good job at it. As Trump has said, he was born for it. And I think some of the things Trump is implementing around the world will only keep if Rubio is there for a while to ensure they do. Ending wars, ridding countries of communist dictators, fighting organized crime that is taking over a hemisphere — that stuff doesn't just happen overnight. It does take pressure and some handholding, and Rubio's just the person to do it.

But those are just my thoughts. I'm sure y'all have a lot of opinions, too. Either way, it'll be interesting to see what happens.

